Travis Barker Raises Speculations About Baby 'Kravis' Arriving Early by Rushing Home

Speculation continues to surround the sudden departure of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker from two concerts in Glasgow and one each in Belfast and Dublin due to an "urgent family matter". The rockstar is expecting his first child with his wife Kourtney Kardashian, and there were rumors that the Kardashian-Barker baby was arriving early due to an unannounced emergency. The rock band had updated the news on its Instagram stories for fans: "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as it becomes available."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Videos (fanpage) (@kardashantube)

Also Read: Travis Barker’s Ex Wife Shanna Moakler Prays for Kourtney Kardashian’s Well-Being Amid Hospital Visit

As per Deadline, no further details were conveyed to fans or the media, Barker had updated his Instagram story with a heart-wrenching image, and he had shared photos of the Glasgow Airport prayer room with a sign reading, “Together we pray.” As per Marca, the soon-to-be parents were spotted leaving a hospital through a private exit into a waiting SUV. Travis was seen wearing a graphic black tee paired with oversized jeans and a t-shirt, while the Hulu star was dressed in a casual gray sweatsuit. Kourtney looked visibly exhausted in the pictures.

The only update provided to the media was through the drummer's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, who exclusively told TMZ on Friday, September 1 that she "didn't know what was going on," but that "our kids are safe and sound". "When they have to cancel shows, it's a big deal, so I am praying for his immediate family and the baby and Kourtney is safe and okay," she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Travis and his ex-wife Moakler have two kids together: Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17. Meanwhile, Kourtney has three kids from her previous relationship with Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8. The Poosh creator is anticipated to give birth in October. She joyfully revealed her pregnancy back in June by referring to a scene from the music video for Blink82's classic hit All The Small Things. Travis was on stage playing with bandmates Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus when Kourtney raised a sign that read, "Travis, I'm pregnant."

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Prays for God’s Protection Amid Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Family Emergency

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Robin L Marshall

The pop-punk band's tour began in early May after an appearance at Coachella in mid-April. The band is set to continue the European leg of the tour throughout September. As per Page Six, fans had feverishly analyzed and predicted the reality star's due date. An ardent fan had posted a lengthy debate on Reddit concerning the same, “I looked at their tour dates and noticed a couple of gaps in the tour and wonder if that could possibly be scheduled for baby Kravis’s arrival,” the social media user had revealed.

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker’s Excellent Skills of Making "The Best Matcha"

The fan had also pointed out a “large gap between July 16 – September 1,” they further subsequently debunked their own suspicions, writing, “This is … when they start their European part of the tour.” The fan had continued, “There is also a gap between September 20 - October 2 which seems possible given my personal guesses as to how far along she is.”

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Slammed for "Insensitive" Silk Pajama Posts Amid Kourtney & Travis Barker’s "Emergency"

Travis Barker Sports ‘Famous People Suck’ Tee Despite Marrying Into the Kardashian Family