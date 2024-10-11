Travis Barker Finally Reveals How Him and Kourtney Kardashian Became A Couple: "I Knew She Was..."

Travis Barker once opened up about the unexpected way he and Kourtney Kardashian's relationship began. The Blink-182 drummer shared some surprising details about their journey from friends to lovers. Fitness played a big role in bringing them together. "It's one of the main reasons we were so close," Barker revealed. "We would always work out together and run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship — we were workout buddies forever. It was what started it all."

The couple tied the knot in 2022, and the best part is they still make time for joint workouts. Barker explained, "We'll do Pilates together, we'll carve out a half hour or an hour every day to go out." This shared passion for wellness has been a cornerstone of their relationship. But their bond goes beyond just exercising together, Barker and Kardashian have also influenced each other's eating habits. Referring to Kardashian's avocado shake recipe, Barker admitted, "I stole her shake from her, and I've just made that evolve a little bit and I made my own." He added, "I introduced her to matcha back in the day. She's introduced me to particular foods," as per People.

"It's amazing to be with someone that has the same love for wellness," he said. Suffice it to say that the couple's relationship has been years in the making. They've known each other since 2006; Barker dated Paris Hilton back then and she was a friend of Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian. He then moved to her neighborhood in 2007 and apparently had feelings for her long before they got together. "I knew she lived in Calabasas, and I knew she was the love of my life, and I didn't even know her like that, but I just knew if I couldn't date her or be with her because she was with someone else that at least I could live by her," Barker confessed.

However, despite all this, their journey to becoming a couple wasn't always smooth. Kourtney shared that they faced challenges when trying to start a family together. After a year of trying and five IVF cycles that didn’t work, they decided to call it quits. Then, out of nowhere, Kardashian got pregnant naturally with their son Rocky, who came along in November 2023, as per OK! Magazine.

The couple's relationship has been marked by mutual support through tough times. During her pregnancy, she had to undergo emergency fetal surgery. Barker rushed to her side after leaving his tour to be with her. "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," Kourtney shared on Instagram.