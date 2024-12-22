Travis Barker Was Once Criticized for His 'Disturbing' Conduct in Pictures With Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian recently appeared at the Kardashians' Christmas Eve celebration. At a picture session with Kourtney, Barker faced backlash for his ostensibly unsettling actions. As reported by The U.S. Sun, Kourtney donned strappy black heels and a large fur coat over her black bodysuit. Travis, on the other hand, opted for a black patent shoe, a tie, and a tuxedo.

Several fans criticized Barker for wearing socks from the contentious Balenciaga brand. Last year, the Spanish fashion label released two "sick" ad campaigns with youngsters that sparked anger worldwide. In one, a child model was shown clutching a "BDSM teddy bear," while in another, a Supreme Court ruling on child pornography was displayed. After the debacle, the Kardashian followers attacked Barker for standing by Balenciaga.

One fan wrote in the post, "Why do you support Balenciaga still? Is it because you have no problem selling children?" Another critic commented, "Supporting ped@s with Balenciaga, not cool." A third wrote, "I was always a fan of Travis, and I’m hoping she just made him wear those socks. Either way, it is just upsetting, especially since they both have kids. They need to pay more attention. I hope it’s not because they don’t care."

Following her reveal to followers of the floor-length fur coat she wore to the lavish Christmas party that her sister Kim Kardashian threw at her $60 million Los Angeles, California, estate, Kourtney shared a joyful carousel of the occasion. Kourtney discussed her decision to attend the yearly celebration in a bodysuit and fur coat paired with tights earlier this week. She wrote along with her pictures, "When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat."

Kourtney said earlier this week that she is not forcing herself to return to her pre-pregnancy figure. As reported by Page Six, the reality star continued her fitness regimen after giving birth to Rocky by posting a new video of herself on a treadmill and sharing the stories on Instagram. She wrote along with her story, "Doing the most important job in the world. Being a mommy, keeping my baby alive, on-demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods." She concluded, "Taking time to slowly ease back into some uphill walks on the treadmill when I can sneak them in, along with my walks outside in the stroller. Be kind to yourself."

On November 1st, Kourtney and her husband, the drummer for Blink-182, had a newborn boy called Rocky. Her pregnancy was not without drama; in September, she had "urgent fetal surgery" to save the life of the unborn child. She shared on her Instagram post at the time, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband, who rushed to my side from the tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

She added, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

This article originally appeared 11 months ago.