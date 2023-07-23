Travis Barker Appreciates Kourtney Kardashian's Support That Let Him Fly Again After 2008 Crash

Travis Barker and his wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker are without a doubt the most passionate couple in the entertainment industry. Neither of them shy away from flaunting their love for each other through the smallest and grandest of gestures. Be it in the comfort of their home or in public, the two simply can't stay apart from each other. Travis's most recent gesture on Instagram's new platform 'Threads' proved the depth of their love even more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Kids to Pick Potential Baby Names for Their ‘Little Drummer Boy’

The Blink 182 drummer took to Threads to reveal that he's now traveled a total of 30 times on an airplane since surviving the plane crash in 2008. He gave due credit to his beloved wife in Thread noting that he owed it to Kourtney's immense support, as Page Six mentioned.

Image Source: Instagram | @travisbarker

"Just flew for the 30th time since my plane crash," confessed Travis in the post that he shared on Wednesday. He then proceeded to express his love and gratitude to Kourtney for being there for him. "Wouldn't be able to tour or enjoy life again the way I do without the healing of my amazing wife. I love you @Kourtneykardash," read Travis's thread.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Also Read: “Play the Drums and Don’t Care About Anything Else in life.” Gloria Barker's Last Words to Travis

In 2008, Travis experienced the unfortunate tragedy of being in a plane crash while traveling from South Carolina to Los Angeles. The drummer was accompanied by his personal assistant Chris Baker, a guard from his security detail, Charles a.k.a 'Che' Still, and his best friend Adam Goldstein who went by the alias of 'DJ AM'. Sadly both Baker and Still met their untimely demise alongside the pilots of the plane. While Goldstein did survive the crash with Travis, he sadly passed away later due to a drug overdose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

Also Read: Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler 'Dislikes' The Kardashians And Has "Personal Reasons" For It

Travis survived with severe 3rd-degree burns spread across his body and had to undergo 27 surgeries to repair the damage. Each of these surgeries was performed separately and it led Travis to be admitted to the hospital for a total of 11 weeks to recover from each of these surgeries. Traumatized by this incident, Travis was unable to travel by air until very recently. Shortly after meeting his beloved wife, things truly took a turn for the better in Travis' life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

According to PEOPLE, an insider revealed how big of a step it really was for Travis and emphasized the gravity of it all on him. Also highlighting how much Kourtney's advice and support has on him. "It's a huge deal Travis flew to Cabo. The plane crash many years ago was extremely traumatizing," said the insider. The same source then added, "He needed a lot of help to get to this point."

The insider mentioned that Kourtney never forced him to get on a plane and found a way to explore the States without means of air travel. "Kourtney has been very supportive. She never pushed for him to fly. They have managed to travel in the US without having to fly, and Kourtney has been totally fine with it."

More from Inquisitr

Travis Barker Reveals the Significance Behind 'Sci-Fi' Name He Wants For His & Kourtney Kardashian’s Kid

Kylie Jenner Disses Her Family by Not Attending Their Singing Session: "Don't Think They Are Worthy"