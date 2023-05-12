Townhouse Featured In 'The Devil Wears Prada' as Miranda Priestly's Manhattan Home Now For Sale

If you've ever dreamt of living the glam life of a Hollywood diva, now is the perfect opportunity to turn it into reality. The townhouse featured in the film "The Devil Wears Prada" as the home of the iconic character of Miranda Priestly, played by the legendary Meryl Streep, is now up for sale!

The property, which is located in the high South after the Upper East Side of New York City, is now listed for sale at a whopping $27.5 million, as per Time Out. The stunning limestone and marble house offers the perfect opportunity for anyone looking to live like a true fashionista.

Fans will be quick to recognize some of the attributes of the house, like the carpeted staircase and the foyer which were featured in the scene where Anne Hathway's character delivers a book to Miranda's house.

Image Source: Modlin Group

The townhouse was originally purchased by hedge-fund mogul Craig Effron and his wife Caryn almost a decade ago for approximately 8.8 million and subsequently customized to their tastes by Anthony Baratta. The house' 22-foot-wide Neo-Italian Renaissance structure was built in early 1906 and was designed by architect Henry Allan Jabocs; it had seven bedrooms and 10 baths filtered across 12,000 square feet of living space distributed among the five levels of the house.

The property is still in impressive condition and is largely unchanged from the inside since the movie. It also has a full basement featuring a recreation room and a terrace that boasts a hot tub, as per Daily Mail.

Image Source: Modlin Group

The highlights of the house are the formal gallery displaying a marble fireplace, a wall of custom bookshelves, and three sets of arched French doors. Adding to the charm is a stunning cerulean blue chandelier that draws attention, making it the focal point of the room. The doors leading to the terrace allow lots of natural light to flood the space. What stands out is the beautiful master retreat which is outfitted with a Juliette balcony, fireplace, spacious walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom with dual vanities. The dressing area also includes a soaking tub that can be used to rest beneath the five-foot oculus window. There is another bedroom that has been converted into a mirrored gym and a fireside library. The townhouse is also situated right across the street from Gloria Steinems's home.

Image Source: Modlin Group

In addition to these, there's access to many amenities like a custom basketball court and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. The townhouse is situated less than three blocks from Central Park

The property collects around $15,581 in monthly taxes. The house will not be hosting an open house so one needs pre-approval before touring the palatial quarters. The official Modlin Group page provides more details.