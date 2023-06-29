Tori Spelling's Husband Dean McDermott Shares 'Separation' Post After Huge Fight, Deletes it Later

In a shocking turn of events, Tori Spelling's husband, Dean McDermott, posted and then promptly deleted a statement announcing their divorce. The post reportedly came after a heated argument between the two that escalated into a "blowout fight," according to The U.S. Sun.

Their marriage has been described as a "complete disaster" by a source close to the couple. The source shared, “Dean has spoken about leaving Tori for 4 years and the night he announced their marriage was over on social media, it shocked Tori because she never takes Dean seriously. But that night, they both were drinking heavily and had a huge blowout fight."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

Dean McDermott's now-deleted Instagram post fueled the speculation surrounding their relationship. The emotional statement read: "It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own. We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

About the deleted post, the insider added, "The announcement on social media was like the dropping of a bomb. She had no idea he would take it that far."

The couple, known for their ups and downs, has allegedly been putting on a mask of a happy marriage while dealing with severe issues behind closed doors. Reports suggest that they are "faking a happy marriage all while Dean has been sleeping above the garage. And Tori has been sleeping with two of her daughters in her bedroom. They truly are miserable. They literally fight nonstop and find it incredibly hard to hold it together in public."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling)

The insider spilled further tea about the couple saying, "In fact, the day they were posting lovely family photos at the Avira Park Hyatt Carlsbad, they fought huge in front of all the children that went on for three hours. Dean went and locked himself in the car in the parking lot and Tori had to beg him to come back inside."

While McDermott's announcement seemed to suggest that he was sure about his divorce from Spelling, the source claimed that the Open Range actor is hesitant due to concerns for their five children. “Dean wants to leave but he doesn't want to leave Tori alone with the kids. He doesn't believe she could handle five children alone. He stays because he is fearful of his money situation and the welfare of his children,” the source alleged.

