Tori Spelling Reveals the Surprising Role of a Baked Potato in Her Divorce from Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling, known for her role in Beverly Hills, 90210, delved into the intricate details of her divorce from Dean McDermott in her recent podcast episode, misSPELLING. This episode continued the narrative from the previous one, where she outlined the escalating tensions leading to their final confrontation. The catalyst for their heated argument was a hurtful remark made by McDermott, which triggered a visceral reaction from Spelling, as per HuffPost.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

"This guttural scream came out of me," 50-year-old Spelling said to the audience. "It wasn’t even a sexy scream like running in a horror film. It was beast-like. It wasn’t pretty at all." The former cast member of Beverly Hills, 90210 tossed Wendy's baked potato at him after screaming "F–k you." She remembered, "I took my most prized possession … loaded to perfection, and I smashed it on the ground." "I’ve never seen a baked potato fly like that. Let me just say, it was wall-to-wall potato. It was on the oven. It was everywhere." "Later tonight on your Ambien, you will come out here, and you will lick this up and eat it properly," Spelling told herself at the time. The BH90210 actress entered the room she shares with her children and shut the door after realizing she had gone "too far" by "dirty[ing] the kitchen."

Tori Spelling announced her latest project “You Say Potato, I Say Divorce” — Eli Kane (@facedances3) April 9, 2024

She claimed that McDermott went through a side door and into the room after "banging." She asserted, "He came in, and he was very, very upset." He then declared, "I want a divorce. This is over." And I replied, "OK. Great. OK." That evening, McDermott, who has 5 children with Spelling (Liam, 17; Stella, 15; Hattie, 12; Finn, 11; Beau, 7); put a statement on social media regarding their breakup, which he later removed at the request of his oldest daughter. Even though McDermott removed the post thereafter, the harm had already been done. "'Mom, dad just posted on social media that you guys are getting a divorce'," remarked my daughter, who saw the post first, said Spelling.

The Scary Movie 2 star wasn't too horrified by McDermott's post, though. Spelling remarked, "I felt like this giant rock had been lifted off my chest." "I could breathe deeply, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. He said it. He said it, so now I’m free ... I couldn’t do it, and he did it, and now I can move on.’ He’s put it out there, let’s go. Yes. I needed this. I couldn’t do it myself, so I thought.” After that, Spelling said she and McDermott “just went on as if nothing happened." After 18 years of marriage, the pair split up in June of last year, but they made it official with a recent divorce petition that Entertainment Online was able to get last month.