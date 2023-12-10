Top 8 Taylor Swift Chartbusters That Were Actually Inspired by Her Ex-Boyfriends

8 Songs You Didn't Know Were Inspired by Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriends

Taylor Swift is one of the most acclaimed musical prodigies in the world! Her illuminating and gentle demeanor, paired with her stellar vocal skills, make her an extremely admirable and sensational talent for fans galore. Her ability to communicate her raw and relatable emotions in the form of a song is one of the many reasons why her fans—the Swifties, as we call them—adore and cherish her! Swift appears to be living and glowing in her present era! From possibly being amid her own "Love Story" with NFL player Travis Kelce to delivering out-of-this-world performances, she’s living the dream. Swift is known to produce some of the trendiest breakup anthems, followed by some very romantic and soft music. Given her tumultuous love life in the past, she’s got a history of getting her heart broken. But instead of letting it get to her, she managed to turn it into something magical and iconic. Take a look at all the ex-boyfriends who inspired 8 of her best tracks through the years, reports Grazia Daily.

1. Joe Jonas - Better Than Revenge

Better Than Revenge was first released in 2010 and re-released in ‘Taylor’s version’ earlier this year in July. The peppy, rage-y, rock-themed music quickly became popular and continues to be one of the most listened-to songs to date! As per Pop Sugar sources, the song was speculated to be inspired by The Jonas Brothers frontman Joe Jonas. Although there wasn’t a direct confirmation that it was him, it's said that it was directed towards his new girlfriend at the time, Camilla Belle. His now ex-girlfriend sported “vintage dresses,” as mentioned in the song. Swift and Jonas dated for a few months in 2008, reports People. Other songs inspired by him include Forever & Always and Mr. Perfectly Fine.

2. Harry Styles - Style

Which Swiftie doesn’t recall this 1989 album classic that became a roaring success when it was released in 2014?! Style is another classic song that continues to remain in the hearts and minds of every person who truly loved Swift and As It Was singer Harry Styles together. Fans were quick to figure out who inspired it, given that his name was the title of her song! The two had quite a romantic tryst with each other and were often spotted in public together. They both dated for a whole year between 2012 and 2013 before going their separate ways. However, a year later, she released the song and two others in his honor: I Knew You Were Trouble and Out of the Woods. In return, before the beloved band One Direction went on a hiatus, he composed Perfect for Swift.

3. John Mayer - Dear John

This one was pretty obvious as soon as it was announced, and fans weren't the least bit surprised! Swift composed Dear John shortly after breaking up with fellow singer John Mayer. The entire song echoed brief glimpses into the relationship they once had and perhaps even highlighted their issues. Although there’s no bad blood between them now, they were known to have had a few minor disagreements in the past that were quickly resolved. However, she wrote another song, Would’ve, Could’ve, Should've, in which she expressed clear regret for dating Mayer when she was 19 and he was 32 years old. As reported by Page Six, they both had a short-lived romance of merely 2 months in 2010. The exact reason for their breakup remains unknown.

4. Calvin Harris - I Forgot You Existed

Like Styles, the romance between Calvin Harris and Swift lasted for about a year between 2015 and 2016. But they were both often spotted hand-in-hand by paparazzi and appeared to be having a great time getting to know each other. Sadly, things fell apart between them, and they amicably moved on. However, after Swift co-wrote This Is What You Came For with Rihanna, Harris had some rather bitter words for Swift. As per a 2016 USA Today article, he took to X (then Twitter), to lash out at his ex-girlfriend for “trying to make him look bad." The pop star responded in the most savage way she knows how: with a song. I Forgot That You Existed threw quite a lot of shade at Harris when it was released in the 2019 Lover album and remains a beautiful song to tune into.

5. Taylor Lautner - Back To December

Taylor-Taylor shippers, this one is for you! The romance between Twilight actor Taylor Lautner and Swift quickly gained momentum when news of their relationship broke back in 2009. Although it was very short-lived, with the former couple dating only for a few months, it was very special to both Swift and Lautner. Back to December went down to become a one-of-a-kind heartbreak song in which the singer expressed her genuine empathy for the relationship. It proved how much she not only cherishes the time that they had together but also deeply respects the person he is. The two never had any bad blood and recently had a reunion during her Eras Tour, reliving nostalgia as friends several years later.

6. Tom Hiddleston - Getaway Car

Shortly after breaking up with Harris, Swift reportedly had a minor fling with Loki actor Tom Hiddleston. Swifties were thrilled to learn of the news as soon as it was in the tabloids and began embracing it with much enthusiasm in 2016, as per sources. Getaway Car was primarily about how Swift didn’t mean to hurt him emotionally but was very grateful and cherished the short period they spent together strolling across the city with each other. As per the US Weekly reports, the two were seeing each other for three months in 2016 before going their separate ways. They remain on good terms with each other to date.

7. Jake Gyllenhaal - We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

Jake Gyllenhaal, Swift’s most renowned former love interest and ex-boyfriend, inspired one of the most iconic songs of her career! We Are Never Getting Back Together became the ultimate breakup anthem for all people who were simply tired of being stuck in a toxic relationship loop. She didn’t just write one but two other songs that talked about her relationship with Gyllenhaal. Swift also wrote I Bet You Think About Me and All Too Well from her 2010 album Red. All these songs still live rent-free in the mind of every other Swiftie out there! Swift and Gyllenhaal dated for about 3 months in 2010 before never getting back together, reports Page Six.

8. Joe Alwyn - Sweet Nothings

And now for the creme de la creme of the list and Swift's most recent and devastating heartbreak: Joe Alwyn. Swift may have moved on with NFL star player Travis Kelce, and while Swifties are rooting for her, the relationship with Alwyn was special to both Swift and fans. They both dated for about 6 years before announcing their heartbreaking split earlier this year. The former flames wrote many songs during the time that they were together, as Swift mentioned in her Miss Americana documentary. However, the song that hits differently now that they’re both apart is Sweet Nothings, which speaks volumes about the way Alwyn has assisted Swift in the past. Whether it's to be there for her emotionally or comfort her when she’s down, this song paints the picture of an ideal boyfriend and shoulder to cry on. Even though they’re not together anymore, it’s one of the most ethereal songs to listen to. It is a bitter pill to swallow for fans, but it is what it is at the end of the day. Both of them have moved on in life and remain on respectable terms with each other.

