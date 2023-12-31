Top 8 Celeb Doppelgangers: Celebs Who Look 'A Lot' Like Each Other

Celeb Doppelgängers: 8 A-Listers That Could Pass As Siblings

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill, Jeff Kravitz, Christian Vierig, Kevin Winter (From Left to Right)

In the glimmering realm of Hollywood, where unique looks are celebrated, it’s interesting to explore that some celebrities share an uncanny resemblance to each other. Beyond the silver screen and red carpet, these A-listers often find themselves mistaken for their lookalike counterparts. From iconic mix-ups to hilarious anecdotes, here are eight celebrities who could easily pass as siblings. Whether intentional or unintentional, the shocking resemblance between these stars continues to amuse fans and ignite hilarious instances in the ever-fascinating realm of Hollywood.

1. Brittany Murphy And Lili Reinhart

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz(L), Jean Baptiste Lacroix(R)

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has accumulated attention not only for her acting prowess but also for her striking resemblance to the late Brittany Murphy. As per Elle reports, in an interview, Reinhart acknowledged the resemblance, asserting, "Everyone says Brittany Murphy — everyone. They think I'm her reincarnated, there are a lot of pictures of us side by side where we look crazy–alike. If you just google Lili Reinhart and Brittany Murphy, you'll see it." Clueless fame Murphy died in 2009 due to Pneumonia and Anemia but the audience still sees an imprint in Reinhart whenever she appears on the screen.

2. Demi Moore And Jennifer Connelly

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain(L), Taylor Hill(R)

Demi Moore and Jennifer Connelly could easily be mistaken for sisters with their shockingly similar features. As per OK! magazine, during an interview back then in 2016 with The Times Magazine, Connelly humorously addressed the resemblance, affirming that they are not siblings. ‘Someone said, "You're Demi Moore's sister!" If she does have a sister, it's not me'. She remarked in a funny manner. The dark hair, the beautiful hazel eyes, and the list goes on to make one believe that Moore and Connelly are connected.

3. Henry Cavill And Matt Bomer

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang(L), Jon Kopaloff(R)

The captivating beauty of Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer extends beyond their sharp structured jaws and captivating eyes. In 2019, All My Children actor Bomer agreed to the similarity on The Ellen DeGeneres Show quipping, “I wish, sorry to drag your name down, Henry Cavill.” Intriguingly, apart from their physical resemblance, they were also considered for the same roles. As Bomer revealed, he was also considered for Superman. "I went in on a cattle call, and it sort of evolved from there... It was a month of, 'OK, it looks like this is going to happen,' and then it slowly fell apart. It's OK. I have zero regrets about that.”

4. Katy Perry And Zooey Deschanel

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer(L), Steve Granitz(R)

Long before Katy Perry became a global sensation, she recognized her resemblance to Zooey Deschanel. Perry confessed to pretending to be Deschanel to gain entry to clubs when she first moved to Los Angeles. Sharing the amusing story on Instagram Live, she asserted, “When I moved to L.A., maybe 18 years ago, I was pretty much a nobody, and you were like just getting so huge at that time; it was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world. At that moment, I was so complimented to look like you. When I first got to L.A., I went to the club. A lot. And I wanted to get into the club, but I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club.”

5. Lucy Hale and Selena Gomez

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris(L), Araya Diaz(R)

Pretty Little Liars fame Lucy Hale often found herself in a case of mistaken identity when someone thought she was Selena Gomez and tried to get her phone number to contact Justin Bieber, who was dating her back then. In another interview, she also shared that she often tried correcting people but often went with it because she was afraid to leave people disappointed. As per Insider reports, she shared another anecdote: "Afterward, she started listing off the projects that she liked of mine, and I quickly realized that she thought I was Selena. And I kind of just went with it because I didn't want to crush her dreams."

6. Margot Robbie And Emma Mackey

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis(L), Stuart C. Wilson(R)

Margot Robbie, famous for her diverse roles, faced an intriguing mix-up with Emma Mackey from Sex Education. Robbie amusingly shared an anecdote where a fan mistook her for Robbie while she was eating a burger. Robbie shared, “I loved you in Sex Education; that show was so cool... and I was like, "Oh, I'm so sorry that wasn't me." When Mackey was shown the clip, she was elated and exclaimed, “It just made me laugh... All the people who are close to me don't see it at all, but I'll take it. I think she's amazing."

7. Natalia Dyer And Timothée Chalamet

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer(L), Michael Loccisano(R)

Internet users cannot ignore the uncanny resemblance between Natalia Dyer and Timothée Chalamet. Stranger Things fame Dyer and Little Women fame Chalamet are yet to officially comment on the speculation. But fans are never left behind to speculate and quip on the probability of them being twins or siblings. As per the sources in Cosmopolitan, a fan posted a series of pictures on X, showing their resemblance. “Today I realized parallels between Natalia Dyer and Timothée Chalamet.”

8. Sarah Hyland And Mila Kunis

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano(L), Alberto E. Rodriguez(R)

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Sarah Hyland disclosed that she frequently gets mistaken for Mila Kunis. Hyland said in an interview, “She [Kunis] came up to me and said she gets called me all the time too. She said that sometimes she pretends she's me because it makes her feel young. I asked if I could pretend to be her next time somebody asks me if I'm her, and she said OK.” Both actors seemed elated to be recognized as each other and take compliments for getting mistaken.

