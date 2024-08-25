Top 5 Dramatic Events From Heidi Klum's Life: Divorce to Custody Battles

Top Five of Heidi Klum’s Controversial Times

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bauer-Griffin

From the runway to the courtroom, Heidi Klum's life has been everything but ordinary. This German-born beauty has appeared on magazine covers, hosted popular television series, and become a household name. But beyond the flash and glamour is a story of difficult relationships, family feuds, and other headline-grabbing issues. Klum's high-profile divorce from musician Seal sparked controversy, with allegations flying and tempers rising. The custody battle over their four children only fueled the fire. Here's looking at her top five scandals.

1. Nasty Divorce with Seal

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Klum and Seal split up in 2012 after seven years of marriage. The model claimed Seal’s temper was a big reason for their divorce. "Seal’s inability to control his anger has become too much for Heidi to take in no small part because it’s affecting their children," according to TMZ. She also expressed frustration with his frequent absences due to work. Meanwhile, Seal accused Klum of cheating. "I would have expected Heidi to show a little bit more class and at least waited until we separated first before deciding to fornicate with the help, as it were." Despite the drama, the couple eventually reached a settlement in 2014.

2. Custody Battle over Children

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marcel Thomas

After their split, Klum and Seal feuded over who would get to keep their four children. Klum wanted to take the kids to Germany for work in 2020, which sparked a major fight. Seal was not pleased with this at all. She suspected there was something else going on as the court documents obtained by The Blast said that Seal claimed, "I believe Heidi has a hidden agenda to move the children to Germany. When I ask Heidi for more time to see the children, Heidi often makes it unnecessarily difficult by alleging that she and the children are 'busy' on particular days. I am often forced to see the children on Heidi's schedule and when it is convenient for her, which has significantly decreased my custodial time." After months of legal wrangling, the pair finally reached an agreement in late 2020. The supermodel assumed primary custody.

3. Cheating Accusations with Bodyguard

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by GONZALO

Klum faced allegations of infidelity when she began dating her bodyguard, Martin Kirsten, soon after their divorce. The new relationship prompted public accusations from Seal, who didn't mince words in a blistering interview with TMZ. He said, "That's what happens when two people separate– they move on. And that generally means other people in their lives. I certainly don't expect Heidi to all of a sudden become a nun." These words prompted media speculation regarding Klum and Kirsten's relationship history.

4. April Fools' Pregnancy Prank

Image Source: Instagram | @heidiklum

Klum and the other America's Got Talent judges got in trouble in 2023 for an April Fools' Day prank they attempted. Klum faked pregnancy, and her co-judge. Howie Mandel, posted an Instagram photo of her with a false baby bump. However, the joke fell flat. Many fans thought it was in horrible taste. Klum tried to make things better by posting another photo of herself kissing Mandel's bare stomach with the words "From me to you: Congratulations." However, this did little to smoothen the situation, and netizens remained dissatisfied.

5. Lingerie Photoshoot with Daughter

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Daniele Venturelli

Klum created quite a stir with several sexy photoshoots. One even included her daughter, Leni Klum. The ad launched when Leni turned 18 but made many people uneasy. Klum, however, stood by the photoshoots. Leni, who is doing well in her modeling career, did not seem worried by the response. Klum also emphasized that modeling isn't Leni's primary interest. The incident also sparked questions about where the line should be drawn in fashion, family, and what is acceptable in the modeling industry.