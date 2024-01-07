Top 10 Social Media Blunders of Celebrities That Put Their Careers at Risk

Celebrities and Their Social Media Mistakes

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Also Read: 7 Times The Kardashians Had the Most Savage Things To Say To Each Other

Who doesn't make mistakes? Well, at least our beloved celebrities have committed a blunder or two, including some well-documented social media faux pas. From prominent names like Donald Trump to Madonna to reality star Kris Jenner, they have all faced massive backlash over some thoughtless remark or an inconsiderate post online. But as they say, nothing dies in the world of the internet. Hence, these ten celebs faced criticism so brutal that it nearly cost them their reputations/careers.

1. Kris Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

The Kardashian momager, aka Kris Jenner, is renowned for her obsession with youthful glow. The reality star often posts photos of herself that look like she's not as old as she is (68, to be precise), and among her attempts was one she posted with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Meanwhile, her version of the image appeared smoother, with no apparent fine lines or wrinkles; Ramsay's version showed a completely different reality, and the businesswoman was blasted for too much editing.

Also Read: Here’s The Timeline Of Cardi B And Offset's Romantic Journey From 2017 Till Now

2. Bill Cosby

Image Source: X | @nypost

Also Read: Blake Shelton Brags About His New $20K Tractor After Spending New Year's Eve Away From Wife Gwen Stefani

Never in his worst nightmare did comedian Bill Cosby imagine he'd be roasted on social media for asking followers to "Meme him." His public image had gone for a toss after Cosby was accused by 13 women of rape and sexual assault. In 2014, the scandal gained momentum, and shortly after, he posted a photo of himself saying, "Go ahead. Meme me." However, little did he know #CosbyMeme would take off on X, and his PR team removed the post.

3. Madonna

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Madonna came under fire when she posted a photo of her underage son and his friends with alcohol on Instagram in 2014. But if you are a celebrity, mistakes don't go unnoticed. In a now-deleted post, she wrote, "The party has just begun! Bring it! 2014." Her 13-year-old son held a vodka. However, she clarified, "No one was drinking; we were just having fun! Calm down and get a sense of humor! Don't start the year off with judgment!"

4. Donald Trump

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

Political correctness is not Donald Trump's cup of tea, and he's perfectly embraced his controversial image. However, this one time, the former president was asked by comedian Philip Bradbury to retweet a picture of his supportive parents. However, unknowingly, the 77-year-old posted a photo of serial killers Fred and Rosemary West. The couple raped and killed young girls throughout the 60s-80s. The Republican front-runner made a similar blunder in 2015, retweeting a photo of a convicted murderer.

5. Charlie Sheen

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

Charlie Sheen's blunder almost got his phone line jammed. The film producer was originally tweeting pop star Justin Bieber to call him in 2011. However, accidentally, Sheen tweeted his number to his five and a half million X (formerly Twitter) followers at the time. Unsurprisingly, he began getting text messages and calls from across the globe; his phone blew up. The actor answered a few callers, but the tweet was removed, and the number went out of service.

6. Anthony Weiner

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

The former member of the House of Representatives from New York was sentenced to 21 months in prison for allegedly sexting a minor. His political career was going well until he was caught posting explicit pictures, not once but twice. His first scandal occurred in 2011 when he sent a racy picture to a 21-year-old woman on X, formerly Twitter. Due to massive backlash, he resigned from Congress. However, in 2013, he was caught again and ruined his reputation permanently.

7. Robin Thicke

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

Robin Thicke was on top of the world when his song Blurred Lines was released. However, his reputation didn't last long because of his misbehavior with a fan at the 2013 VMAs, the same event where he rubbed against Miley Cyrus. The Sex Therapy singer allegedly caught his fan's bottom, which was reflected in a mirror behind him. This incident went viral on social media, posted by the victim herself. Consequently, his wife, Paula Patton, filed for divorce.

8. Bow Wow

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Aaron J. Thornton

Not drunk dialing, but American rapper and actor Bow Wow's drunk tweet went viral. The 36-year-old was reportedly leaving a New Year's Eve party under the influence of alcohol. Naturally, he wasn't in his senses and tweeted an incomprehensible message on the social media platform. The Like Mike actor was heavily drunk and drove in his Lamborghini alongside singer/songwriter Chris Brown. After receiving massive backlash, he deleted his tweets and apologized to his fans, saying he acted immature and stupid.

9. James Franco

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

James Franco's odd behavior with a 17-year-old girl caught fire on social media when the Spider-Man actor tried to hit the young lady on Instagram. In 2014, a girl met Franco at his Broadway show, made a video of him, and later tagged the now-45-year-old actor. However, he began asking the girl questions like if she had a boyfriend and her address. Consequently, he received flak for this behavior online, and he later admitted not being the best role model.

10. Willow Smith

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brendon Thorne

Willow Smith's questionable pedophile images online caused enough controversy, but the only daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith landed into another problem in 2013. Willow, who was then 13 years old, posted a photo of herself lying next to 20-year-old shirtless Moises Arias. Although the image was meant to be artsy, the social media felt disgusted. The severity of the backlash was so intense that the Los Angeles County Department of Children & Family Services questioned the family for their parenting.

More from Inquisitr

Netizens Once Slammed Kim Kardashian as Hypocrite for Alleged Photoshopping in Her SKIMS Ad

Resurfaced Interview of Taylor Swift From 2009 Has Made Fans Believe that Travis Kelce Is the One