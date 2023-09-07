Top 10 Funniest, Most Hysterical & Awkward Stories of When Other Celebrities Met Beyonce

Meeting Beyoncé Is No Walk in the Park

Meeting a celebrity like Beyoncé would undoubtedly overwhelm everyone with admiration and amazement. Even when the celebrity elite rubs elbows with the music royalty, they shrivel up—despite the numerous fan legends of encounters with Queen Bey herself! These anecdotes might range from side-splitting humor to embarrassment, but they are all fun to read about. Even the most seasoned celebs can't help but be in awe of the charisma and glamour she radiates. Here are 10 famous people who, despite being stars themselves, felt star-struck when meeting Beyoncé, per PEOPLE.

1. Seth Meyers

The Late Night with Seth Meyers presenter stated that he briefly crossed paths with Beyoncé during Saturday Night Live's 40th anniversary celebration in 2015 during a virtual visit on The Kelly Clarkson Show on June 2. "I remember my wife and I were weaving through the crowd, right as Prince was onstage," Meyers told Clarkson when she asked him to share a fun memory from the night. "But it was so densely packed and ... my face came, like, this close to Beyoncé."

"Our eyes met and I just was like, 'Pretty cool party, right?' and she said, 'Yeah,' and we just kept going, like, the momentum took us away," the comedian continued. "And my wife said, 'Wow, you really killed that interaction.'"

2. Tiffany Haddish

There are rumors of celebs socializing with Beyoncé. And then there's the incident between Tiffany Haddish and Queen Bey and JAY-Z's party. "I was talking to JAY-Z for a little bit," the Girls Trip star recounted to TV One's UNCENSORED. "And there was another actress that was there who was also talking to JAY-Z, and she touched JAY-Z's chest and Beyoncé came walking up like…'B—!' But she didn't say that," Haddish clarified. "But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, 'Get your hands off my man's chest.'"

3. Chrissy Teigen

The model and novelist had met Queen Bey a few times with her husband, John Legend, but even after doing so, she was still extremely intimidated by the thought of seeing her in person at the 2018 Grammy Awards. "On our way out, I was like, 'We have to say something, right?' " Teigen recalled on The Tonight Show. "And I took both her hands — I don't do this for anybody, it was very weird — and John's like, 'What the hell are you doing?' And I took her hands and I got down on my knees and I was like, 'Sorry to bother you, my Queen.' Like, who says that? It was like, m'lady. Like, what do you — who am I?"

4. Seth Rogen

At the Lion King movie's premiere in July 2019, the comedian finally got to know his co-star Beyonce. "I saw her backstage and then she came up to me," he recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I wasn't going to go up to her, mostly for fear. But the last time I did try to approach her was at the Grammys around 11 years ago, and her security knocked me so hard that I spilled my drink all over myself."

"So I was wary of going near her because I look like someone who you would want to keep away from Beyoncé in general," Rogen continued. "And so I waited for her to approach me, which you know, they teach you. And she was very nice, and my beard actually got stuck in her sequins a bit."

5. Cardi B

Cardi and Bey first met at JAY-Z's 'Made in America' concert in 2017, when the pop sensation unexpectedly rendered the rapper speechless. "I'm surprised Beyonce liked me," Cardi B squealed to Billboard. "I met Beyonce! It's like, 'Oh my God!' That's how it feels like. I can't talk, I can't breathe."

6. Zendaya

Although the actress and singer accepted an invitation to take part in Beyoncé's Lemonade project (she could be seen in the Freedom video), she wasn't yet ready to meet the singer in person. "I was getting my hair braided and she came into my dressing room and was like, 'Hello. Thank you for being here,'" Zendaya confessed to Seventeen. "I've never acted like such an idiot in my life. The fact that she came into my dressing room to say, 'Thank you'. Beyoncé did that?! What?! I had to tell my hairstylist, 'Please tell her that I'm not weird.'"

7. Adele

Remember when Adele used her Album of the Year award speech to fawn about Lemonade instead? Adele's adoration of Beyoncé is well known. However, it turns out that Beyoncé assisted Adele in overcoming her fear when they initially met. "I was about to meet Beyoncé and I had a full-blown anxiety attack," Adele recalled back in 2011. "Then she popped in looking gorgeous, and said, 'You're amazing! When I listen to you I feel like I'm listening to God.'"

8. Lupita Nyong'o

Even though JAY-Z mentions the Oscar winner with the lyrics "I'm on my Lupita Nyong'o" in the song We Made It, which was written after she won the award, it still pales in comparison to the time she met Queen Bey in person at a Met Gala party in 2014. "I turn, and then she's coming towards me! It was her and Solange and she said, 'Me and my sister were just geeking out. Hi, I'm Beyoncé,'" Nyong'o recalled to Jimmy Kimmel. "What kind of world is this where Beyoncé is coming to introduce herself to me? Oh my goodness, it was amazing."

9. Nicki Minaj

The rapper has collaborated with JAY-Z and Beyoncé several times, but the idea of working in the studio with the Queen was nearly too much for her to bear. "Jay called me, when I was, like, on my way to Vegas, and he said, 'Beyoncé wants you to remix Flawless," she told BET. "And after I got proper medical help and started breathing again, I was like, 'What?'" She later told Billboard, "I love [Beyoncé and JAY-Z ] so much. It was just a beautiful conversation to have with people we love and we look up to as a couple. They're so strong."

10. Gabrielle Union

Even though the actress enjoyed several opportunities to spend time with Queen Bey, don't look for her to reveal any exclusive information about Beyoncé's personal life or professional life. "It was all a magical experience," Union told PEOPLE of her star-studded experience attending one of the 'Formation Tour's afterparties in New York. "It was like Fight Club. First rule of Fight Club, don't talk about Fight Club, make sure you get invited back to Fight Club."