Top 10 ‘Crazy-Expensive’ Things Celebrities Have Splurged on Including $750K Worth Gold-Plated Toilets

10 of the most unnecessary and ridiculously expensive splurges

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Recalls Home She Shared With Ex Liam Hemsworth That Burned Down: “Had So Much Magic to It”

Possessing a sizable net worth might come with a plethora of benefits. One benefit is that it elevates you to the top of the entertainment world. The most spectacular benefit of having a large net worth is the ability for the celebrity to purchase whatever one wants, regardless of the price tag: but some celebs took it too far. It comes with the freedom to purchase anything on the entire planet.

Here are 10 times celebrities out there decided to spend on something ridiculously expensive and completely unnecessary:

1. Justin Bieber spent $100K on converting his car into a Batmobile

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Theo Wargo

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Reveals Grueling Schedule She Followed as a "Tween" During ‘Hannah Montana’ Days

Most mature men can't even begin to imagine the number of cars that Justin Bieber owns. In 2013, Bieber's customized Cadillac CTS-V, which is effectively built to look like the Batmobile, had several run-ins with the cops, per StyleCaster. He has received tickets for violations including speeding through a construction zone and making a left turn in the center lane, among many others. After sharing a picture of a police cruiser pulling him over, he came under fire for not taking the law seriously. The musician has added suicide doors, HID headlamps, and the name "Batmobile" on the back of the vehicle.

2. Jennifer Lopez got a $10K cake made for her 50th birthday

Also Read: 'Teen Mom' Fans Slam Jenelle Evans as They Spot Suspicious Object in Background During Trip

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Jennifer Lopez's 50th birthday party in 2019 offered a glimpse into her opulent lifestyle. In July 2019, the actress, who is now 54, celebrated the halfway point of her life with a cake that complemented her "richness" and perpetual youth, per Grazia. It took five men to carry the cake to the birthday party because it was taller than the "tallest" people in the room. The ten-tier, 24-karat edible gold cake was baked with a dulce de leche filling and vanilla rum, and it was topped with a Swarovski crystal "50" sign. The enormous cake was estimated to have cost a staggering $10,000.

3. Kendall Jenner spent $520K on a couch

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

It is undeniable that the Kardashian-Jenner family is a talented group of designers. How far will you go with it, though? The answer: A $52,000 sofa was bought by Kendall Jenner, who blogged about her pricey purchase. The twisted blue-and-purple boa, made by the Campana brothers for Edra, is described as "a large woven nest. A soft embrace. An invitation to explore different positions lying between its pillows." The makeup mogul described the sofa in her blog, "[It's] all woven and a really groovy navy with purple shimmer. It works perfectly in the space!"

4. Paris Hilton spent $325K on a mansion for her dogs

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

The lives of Paris Hilton's dogs are to be envied. If the price tag doesn't convince you that these dogs live better than you, nothing will. According to reports, Hilton spent $325,000 on the tiny mansion in 2009. Back in 2017, Paris tweeted about the doggy mansion, saying: "My dogs live in this two-story doggy mansion that has air conditioning, heating, designer furniture, and a chandelier. Loves it."

5. Kim Kardashian owns Louis Vuitton trash-cans

Image Source: Getty Images | Slaven Vlasic

When Kim Kardashian posted a picture of two garbage cans on her Instagram story in 2018, it instantly became the talk of the internet. The outcome of what appears to be some sort of satirical DIY attempt, the pair of bins—one standard curbside trash can and one blue recycling can—are wrapped in Louis Vuitton's trademark "LV" insignia. Though it's unclear how much they cost, it seems like somewhat of a questionable choice, doesn't it?

6. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian purchased gold-plated toilets for $750K

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Kempin

The well-known, now-separated, multi-monikered couple paid $10.75 million for their "dream home" in 2013. Kimye spent an estimated $2 million on extensive improvements, which included adding a new indoor pool, basketball court, movie theater, bowling alley (Kanye bowls? ), gym, and glam room to the Mediterranean house. Kimye was reportedly inspired by a trip to Versailles. But the highlight of the house? That's got to be the four Louis the XIV-style gold-plated toilets that flushed $750,000 of the couple’s budget down the drain, per Forbes.

7. Beyoncé once spent around $100K on gold leggings

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

A full set of leggings made entirely of glittering gold is much different from a pair with glittery decorations. And if not Queen Bee, who else could have worn these $100,000 leggings? Beyonce spent a whopping $100,000 on a pair of custom-made gold Balenciaga leggings for her performance at the 2007 BET Awards, per Insider, and she actually shone on the stage. Think again if you believe sequined clothing is too flashy!

8. Kylie Jenner imported a $200 million pony for her daughter Stormi's birthday

Image Source: Getty Images | Rodin Eckenroth

Stormi Webster, the five-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner, adores the Disney film series Frozen. In keeping with the toddler's love for the movie, the doting mom brought a $200,000 pony from the Netherlands named "Frozen" into the United States during the outbreak. The Hulu star even celebrated her daughter's birthday with a winter wonderland theme and gave her a motorbike with a Frozen theme when she turned two. Horse breeder Stal Wilten reportedly told US Weekly in 2020 via Instagram that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had bought the gorgeous gray pony.

9. Celine Dion bought a $2 million humidifier

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

May Celine Dion's heart - and humidity - go on forever. According to MSN, Celine installed a $2 million humidifier above the stage during her three-year stay at Caesars Palace in 2002 to "preserve her singing voice in the harsh desert climate," per Women's Health Magazine. Yes, it was for her voice, but she might also have benefited in terms of her skin.

10. Lady Gaga bought a ghost detector machine for $50K

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Phillips

In 2010, after alleging that a spirit by the name of Ryan was after her, Lady Gaga spent $50,000 on a ghost detector. Gaga spent the money on a cutting-edge electromagnetic field meter. In addition, she also paid a group of Ghostbusters to search for the ghost at each concert location where she was scheduled to perform.

More from Inquisitr

This ‘All-American Rejects’ Song Helped Kristen Stewart Get Over Her Breakup With Robert Pattinson

Khloé Kardashian Reveals Traumatic Incident When Paparazzi Asked if She Was Dating Scott Disick