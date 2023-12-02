10 Celebrities You Didn't Know Had a One-Night Stand

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by RB

Also Read: When Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Younes Bendjima Denounced Scott Disick for Supposedly Insulting Her

One-night stands are pretty straightforward affairs involving a no-strings-attached ordeal. You get together for a night of mutual fun and resume life as usual the following day. While it may appear rather unorthodox to some, to others, it’s a rather logical and progressive moment. As common and thrilling as these rendezvous with either strangers or friends can be, celebs too have had quite scandalous and juicy stories concerning their one-night stands with either someone they’ve worked with in the past or a total stranger! Whether it’s hanging out with their co-stars or hooking up with a fan, there are many told and untold stories you can bet not knowing had one-night stands in the past. These are 10 of the most emanated celebs who’ve gotten candid about their one-night-stand experiences, reports Toofab.

1. Matt Damon & Teddi Mellencamp

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by (L) Rick Kern (R) Cindy Ord

Teddi Mellencamp is renowned for her role in the famous reality television series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While she has been known to be surrounded by drama on the show, the reality star opened up about one rather shocking one-night stand. In her podcast Two T’s In A Pod, with her co-host Tamra Judge, she claimed that she spent the night with a mysterious man by the initials ‘M.D’ in her 20s. Fans were quick to decipher that the person was none other than critically acclaimed actor Matt Damon. Later, on the SiriusXM’s podcast: Jeff Lewis Live, Mellencamp said: “He was probably 30; ten years older. I only slept with him one night. He didn’t get my number.” To date, Damon never commented on the matter.

Also Read: Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-husband Brandon Blackstock to Refund $2.6m After Overcharging Her as Manager

2. Lisa Rinna & Patrick Muldoon

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by (L & R) SGranitz

Also Read: Bianca Censori Turns Heads in Dubai by Clutching Stuffed Animal to Chest at Event With Kanye West

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is currently happily married to her husband, Harry Hamlin. Although she’s well-known for this reality series, Rinna was a very successful actress and was propelled to fame after her appearance on the soap opera Days of Our Lives. During a '90s podcast with People, Rinna opened up about having a one-night stand with her co-star, who played her brother on-screen, Patrick Muldoon. While this may sound rather odd, Rinna opened up about the experience and said, “Having an affair with the guy who played my brother!” Rinna continued to clarify: “Well, not an affair, but a couple of one-night stands with the guy who played my brother.” This insinuates that it happened on more than one occasion before her marriage to her husband. Rinna confirmed that apart from the many one-night stands, both she and Mudloon were "things.”

3. Katie Maloney & Brian Carter

Image Source: (L) Getty Images | Photo by Robin Marchant (R) Instagram | @itsarealbeard

As per a 2019 article by People, before the Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney got hitched to the love of her life: Tom Schwartz, she opened up about the time she indulged in a one-night stand with Brian Carter who later dated her co-star Kristen Doute. During a segment of the show, Maloney got rather candid about how things escalated to that point. She said: It was 2008, I was at a club with some friends…It was a birthday, and I met Carter…and then I slept with him.” After lightly blushing and laughing it off, she clarified: “This was a billion years ago. This was like two years before I met Tom. There was a lot of stuff in between this.” She continued to recall having a “great single life” and strongly claimed that Carter was her “only one-night stand”.

4. Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

One-night stands are usually a "one-night-only” affair, right? But, for Claire Danes, it turned out to be the most incredible twist of fate! Not only did she end up having a good time, but she later met the love of her life and husband, Hugh Dancy. During a conversation on the Armchair Expert podcast, the Homeland actress opened up about the terrific turn of events. She claimed that shortly after her one-night stand with an anonymous man, she realized whom her heart truly desired. She narrates: “I had one one-night stand, and that was it. My palate was cleansed. And I went back and filmed the movie, realized, ‘Oh s***, I think I’m gonna marry this person, and the end of my life as a single person was realized.”

5. Khloe Kardashian

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tullberg

Best known for The Kardashians, this reality television star is renowned for her tumultuous love life involving her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two kids. Regardless of being in the spotlight often, Khloe is one of the more reserved Kardashians in comparison to her sisters, as she remains private about many matters concerning her personal life. Which is why fans were shocked to learn of her steamy account in 2007. As per a 2015 article by People, Khloe opened up about her one-night stand with an unnamed Australian stranger that she met at the MTV Awards. She narrated: “I met a guy who was performing at the MTV Awards, hooked up with him here and left.” She continued to note that after she returned to her residence in Los Angeles, he did come to pursue her for a relationship. Which she naturally found creepy and responded with a serious no-no on the matter.

6. Amy Schumer

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

The Trainwreck star is known for her skills as a comedic actress who’s simply phenomenal. She’s certainly one of the many pioneers in the acting industry and has played a pivotal role in enhancing and redefining the world of comedy for women. Apart from being an actress, she’s also a successful author and wrote “The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo” a few years ago. In the book, she got quite candid about her experience with a dashing “British six-foot-two-inch strapping strawberry blonde” for a night. The pair reportedly hit it off at an airplane and shortly after spent the night at a hotel she was staying at. Schumer described the night out in her book and claimed it was one of the “best nights” of her life. She added: “When we were finished, I told him it was perfect and that I would never have a one-night stand again because it would pale in comparison. We kissed goodbye, and I went to sleep with the biggest smile on my face, thinking, Thank You.”

7. Cole Sprouse

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Although he’s renowned for his role in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Cole Sprouse became even more famous after portraying the philandering, serpent-fighting outcast Jughead Jones on Riverdale, which ended earlier this year. The actor usually has a very private personality and avoids sharing personal details concerning his life with the public. Even during his brief relationship with co-star Lilli Reinhart, Sprouse was tight-lipped. The same applies to his current relationship with model Ari Fournier. However, in his Call Her Daddy podcast, Sprouse revealed his shocking one-night stand that happened when he was merely a 14-year-old teenager as reported by EOnline. The actor and photographer knew her for a few days while he and his family were enjoying a vacation in Florida. Sprouse narrated: “We went down to the beach. We were on some chaise lounges. I looked at her, finally mustered up enough courage…I looked at her and was like, ‘Are you DTF?” Later on, Sprouse revealed that it all “lasted about 20 seconds” and the two never spoke to each other since then.

8. Sam Smith

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Simpson

Grammy-winning singer Sam Smith is known for their incredible vocal skillset especially after his hit song Stay With Me went viral back in the day. From then until now, Smith has continued to shine surpassing all barriers given they are an active member and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. The singer is known to have a rather complicated history with their love life. But, it doesn’t stop them from being their authentic self and trying new experiences. In a 2015 interview with The Rolling Stone, Smith revealed their many experiences. Smith claimed: “I had a lot of one-night stands. I met a few dodgy friends, people I’m definitely not friends with now.”

9. Jessica Alba

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Who didn’t have an obsession with the stunning Jessica Alba especially after she was propelled to fame via the superhero movie: The Fantastic Four?! Her role as ‘Sue Storm’ was truly beloved by a plethora of her fans and is still talked about to this day. Although Alba, is happily married to her husband Cash Warren, she did admit to having a one-night stand back in a 2005 Cover interview with Cosmopolitan. She claimed that there were strictly no feelings attached and that she only did it for the experience. Alba said: “I just wanted to see what it was like to be with different people.” Furthermore, she added: “I don’t think a girl’s a s*** if she enjoys s**. I could have a one-night stand, and I’m the kind of girl who looks over in the mornings and is like, ‘Do you really have to be here?’ I don’t need to cuddle and do all that stuff because I know what it is and I don’t try to make it more.”

10. Mario Lopez

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Mario Lopez is known for his exuberant and joyful aura that he radiates through his often Christmas-y movies. Best known for Holiday In Handcuffs and Feliz Navidad, the actor once opened up about how he allegedly managed to charm a “mega pop star” for a one-night stand. Although many fans speculated it was Criminal singer Britney Spears, and later in 2014 The US Weekly confirmed the same. Earlier, in his memoir “Just Between Us” Lopez revealed that he hooked up with the major star in Las Vegas as they were both attending a similar event. Later on The Ellen Show in 2014, he confirmed the same and further added: “I’m trying not to give too much away without giving too much away. It was maybe six or seven years ago…Eight years ago?” He claims that the pair were still on “friendly” terms.

More from Inquisitr

Khloe Kardashian Fans Heartbroken As They Notice This Detail on Her Instagram Post With Kids

Kris Jenner Shuts Down Kourtney Kardashian for Suggesting That the Family Should Try 'Therapy'