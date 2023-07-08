Toni Collette Praises Taylor Swift’s 'Immeasurable' Talent & 'Boundless' Generosity at Her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is being lauded by Toni Collette!

After watching the 33-year-old singer-songwriter perform at the Cincinnati stop of her Eras Tour on Saturday, Collette, 50, voiced her adoration for Swift. Collette gave her a beautiful shout-out on Instagram on July 2. The Hereditary actress posted images and videos she took of the Grammy Award winner performing in Ohio. The post was captioned, “Thank you @taylorswift for the MOST INCREDIBLE night last night!”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The post included videos of Swift in a feathery yellow dress performing a few of her famous tracks, including Anti-Hero, and another picture of her carrying her blue guitar. Collette continued in the moving post, “Your talent is immeasurable and your generosity boundless. Thank you for sharing it all with the world. You bring endless joy and inspiration to many, including me.” Collette added, “It’s bloody brilliant seeing you having the time of your life up there. We’ll never forget it. Brava, lady!”

The Anti-Hero singer received yet another tribute from the Velvet Buzzsaw star. “Just a few more. Can’t help it. Every song is a triumph. Every era is beautiful,” Collette declared in her second Instagram post, which also included additional video from the event.

“Here is a quick story… in an English class at school, my daughter’s teacher read the writing of William Shakespeare and Taylor Swift to the students, who then had to guess who penned each paragraph or sentence. They often guessed Shakespeare when it was, in fact, Taylor,” Collette shared, referring to her 15-year-old daughter Sage Florence. In addition to Florence, Collette and her ex-husband David Galafassi have a 12-year-old son together named Arlo Robert, according to People.

The actress continued, “[Swift's] musical storytelling is timeless and ageless and often speaks to the soul. I’m so happy my daughter has the likes of @taylorswift and @billieeilish to look up to. What great songwriters, musicians, and decent, hard-working creative women they are.”

Swift is preparing for the release of her re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on July 7 while also preparing to go to Kansas City, Missouri, for the next stop on her tour later this week. Spotify created a video to notify that users could pre-save the album, according to Billboard.

Swift is seen in the promotional video dressed in a light chartreuse color sundress and a fishtail side braid. She seems to be channeling her 2010 persona. Swift also used a purple backdrop and candles as a tribute to the album’s dominant color. “Hey! It’s Taylor Swift. The next chapter begins on July 7, when Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) comes out,” she said in the video. “You can pre-save it now on Spotify.”