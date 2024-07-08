Tommy Tuberville Slammed for Saying Obama is 'Running the Country': 'How Low Republicans Have Fallen'

Senator Tommy Tuberville angered online users by endorsing a 'deep state' theory. During an appearance on Fox News, Tuberville made the contentious claim that former President Barack Obama was 'running the country.' As per The Raw Story, when Maria Bartiromo, the host, questioned whether Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, a Democrat from New York, had been concealing President Joe Biden's 'mental fitness.'

"I mean, did Senator Schumer not see what everybody else is seeing in plain sight?" Bartiromo inquired. "You don't know about the conversation in the Senate right now about Joe Biden's mental fitness?" "Well, we've all known Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, and Obama's been running the country along with Blinken and Sullivan out of the White House," Tuberville replied.

The viral clip was shared on X and viewers slammed Tuberbville's alleged conspiracy theory. "That’s why I don’t worry too much about Biden’s age you tool. It is a team effort and all those named are great," an X user said. Another user mocked: "Omgosh glad to hear him say that! Question (of coarse), Trump has always called them the "deep state", so Now our Republicans actually saying this and has Known this for awhile, but never said anything Unit Now?"

Another critic tweeted: "That may all be true, but they are not the "deep state." You say "Deep State" and people imagine something like the shadowy figures on a screen in the Avengers. The truth is the deep state are a bunch of bureacrats and union workers who can't be fired, not partisan politicians." An X user made fun: "Tubberville can barely run his own mouth. Clown."

Another person slammed the senator: "I’ve seen this conspiracy theory spouted many times by MAGA degenerates on TikTok, but by a sitting senator?!?" An X user agreed: "This is the definition of sedition. As well as complete and total malarkey. That a sitting US Senator makes a statement like this - without being censored- demonstrates how low Republicans have fallen. Deep State Conspiracy."

Some other person also called out Fox News: "Oh look, another cowardly “journalist” that refuses to ask the follow up question. And viewers who will not at all think critically about what he says and just repeat it." Another X user wrote: "The Senator from North Florida is clearly confused. Perhaps a cognitive test is in order."

"Joe Biden had been making decisions," Tuberville went on to add, "He might have first year had some say so about what's going on, but he's been out of it since after the first first year in office." Tuberville was seen echoing the words of former president Donald Trump who believes the 'deep state' is hand in glove with the Biden administration, according to NBC News. Trump had stated during a 2023 rally in New Hampshire that Obama is still the 'boss' at White House, “It’s never been worse than it is now under crooked Joe Biden and, frankly, his boss, Barack Hussein Obama,” Trump told a crowd of hundreds at a campaign stop. “I think it’s his boss.” Trump added, “Obama has plenty to deal with. I call him, I call him Biden’s boss,” he said.