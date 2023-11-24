Tom Sandoval’s Choices Created a Rift Between Him and His Brother Brian After the 'Scandoval'

In one of Bravo's most scandalous moments, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval found himself stuck in a firestorm after cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with her close friend Rachel Leviss. The fallout from this affair reached far and wide, shattering many of Tom's closest relationships, including the one with his own brother, Brian Sandoval.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Also Read: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Producer Shares Why Rachel Leviss Should Have Returned for Season 11

While Tom has been a fixture on Vanderpump Rules, his brother Brian has maintained a low profile. However, the scandal thrust Brian into the spotlight, revealing the complexities of familial bonds when faced with such a publicized betrayal. Tom's regrets about involving his family in the drama were evident when he shared on Special Forces, saying, "One of the big reasons why I'm here is that I let down my family and other people whose last name is Sandoval. I tarnished the name, and I want to bring some honor back to that name," reported Nicki Swift.

How Tom Sandoval's Relationship With His Brother Brian Fell Apart https://t.co/s8LGa9aHKg Click to read more — Nicki Swift (@NickiSwiftCeleb) November 21, 2023

Brian, seemingly close to Madix due to her long relationship with Tom, chose a different path after the scandal emerged. On an episode of Tom's podcast, Everyone Loves Tom, he disclosed that Brian requested the removal of any trace of him from Tom's social media. Even family ties were strained as Tom confirmed that his own brother wanted nothing to do with him in the aftermath of the affair. A poignant post from 2021 on Tom's Facebook commemorating National Brother's Day suggests a once-strong relationship, as per Page Six sources. However, the fallout from the affair led to Brian distancing himself from Tom, marking a significant shift in their bond.

Also Read: Ariana Madix Accuses Tom Sandoval of Trying to Kill Her Dog in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ New Teaser

The impact of Tom's affair extended beyond just his immediate family. Despite the Sandoval family's familiarity with Madix, they did not condone Tom's actions. Madix herself noted on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she wasn't sure how much the Sandoval family knew about the affair, but she sensed they were aware to some extent. Leviss later confirmed meeting Tom's family, particularly his mom, Terri Green, indicating that they were not oblivious to the scandal.

Ariana Madix says she "wouldn’t be surprised" if #VanderpumpRules fans "hate" her and feel sympathy towards her cheating ex Tom Sandoval when Season 11 airs: https://t.co/QdItLAFhyg pic.twitter.com/EPm2OFgz9n — Decider (@decider) November 19, 2023

Also Read: Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Says There Was an Ex Who Could Be the 'One That Got Away'

Tom's attempt to introduce Leviss to his hometown was met with disapproval from his family, who reportedly had "no interest" in meeting her, as published in TMZ. This disapproval extended beyond family to close friends, who found it "inappropriate" for Tom to showcase his secret love interest around town.

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Reacts to Ariana's New Romance as Raquel's 2nd January Visit to His Hometown is Uncovered, Get the Details - https://t.co/ZVamLOb2k8 pic.twitter.com/o0LNqRtOSv — Reality Blurb (@RealityBlurb) April 19, 2023

Despite the disapproval from Tom's family, the two persisted in their relationship until they eventually broke up shortly after the reunion was aired. In the aftermath, Tom's brother Brian sought to distance himself further, requesting the removal of any online presence linking him to Tom. As the reality star strives to restore honor to the Sandoval name, the fallout from his affair continues to unfold, leaving a trail of broken relationships in its wake.

Lisa Vanderpump Suspected Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ Affair Before ‘Scandoval’ https://t.co/Kkw2l2xAgA pic.twitter.com/Qxykz0t3wB — Classroom6x (@classroom6x) April 29, 2023

More from Inquisitr

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix, Reality Star of the Year, Is Proud of Her ‘Ability to Survive’

From Binge Drinking to 5 Years Sober: How 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Turned Over a New Leaf