Tom Sandoval Urges Ex Ariana Madix to 'Leave Me Behind' and 'Forget Me' After 10-Month Affair

In the tumultuous aftermath of his affair, Tom Sandoval is now imploring his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, to 'leave me behind' and 'forget me,' a plea that echoes through the airwaves of The Viall Files podcast. The Vanderpump Rules star, 40, expressed his desire for Madix, 38, to finally break free from the chains of their past ten months after the devastating revelation of his infidelity with former co-star Rachel Leviss.

Tom Sandoval is unwell and his saying Ariana is focused on him as she’s debuting on Broadway and unbothered is insane. Nick Viall and the @ViallFiles were so patient with this child having an absolute tantrum. #VanderpumpRules #pumprules pic.twitter.com/W3YZKOm5k9 — It’s Bravo Bitch (@ItsBravoBitchh) January 31, 2024

Sandoval, in a candid conversation with podcast host Nick Viall, acknowledged the need for Madix to redirect her energy away from him. "I think her biggest thing is, like, stop, like, focusing on — don't focus any energy on me. Leave me behind," he asserted, a plea tinged with the regret of a relationship shattered by his actions.

But Viall, challenging Sandoval, pointed out that dictating Madix's emotional journey is not within his purview. "That's not really for you to say," Viall asserted, reminding Sandoval that emotions are not easily compartmentalized. In response, Sandoval, flanked by his friend and co-star Tom Schwartz on the podcast, accused Madix of being 'a little spiteful,' emphasizing that her behavior is 'not a good look' overall, as per Yahoo. It's a statement that adds fuel to the already intense emotional fallout from their once-solid nine-year relationship.

Tom Sandoval Begs Ex Ariana Madix to 'Leave Me Behind' and 'Forget Me' 10 Months After His Affair https://t.co/BPt20rm03v via @people SANDOVAL, GET A GRIP! ARIANA IS TOTALLY OVER YOU. SHE HAS A NEW BOYFRIEND, APPEARED IN A LIFETIME MOVIE AND WAS A LEAD IN A MAJOR BROADWAY PLAY !! — L Gardner (@frogwhompers) January 31, 2024

Viall, defending Madix's right to express her feelings, remarked, "She's entitled to her spite. When it comes to you." Yet, Sandoval remained steadfast in his plea for Madix to let go and move forward. "No, no, no, no. But, like, 10 months later, let it go," he urged. "Keep going, keep doing you … Just live your life, keep going, keep doing you, forget me, keep going. It's just, it's not a good look. I just want her to, like, move on. You know what I mean?"

Tom Sandoval is all our toxic ex bfs rolled in to one shitty package — Megan (@Ssummerofgeorge) January 30, 2024

The roots of this plea trace back to March 2023, when Sandoval and Madix's relationship crumbled under the weight of his affair with Leviss. The revelation, captured by Bravo cameras after the conclusion of season 10 filming, left Madix grappling with the fallout and adjusting to a new reality.

In a moment of reflection on The Viall Files, Sandoval expressed regret for the affair and vowed never to repeat such actions in future relationships. When asked if he is ready to protect someone's heart, he responded with a mix of remorse and determination, saying, "Am I ready to protect somebody's heart? Yes, of course I am ... I don't know what to say except I f---ed up ... It doesn't matter the scenario, it doesn't matter," as per People. "I f---ed up, and I do know that. I do love hard, I really do."

As season 11 of Vanderpump Rules unfolds, it delves into the aftermath of the cheating scandal, portraying Madix navigating life post-relationship with Sandoval. The emotional complexities are palpable as she shares details of her living situation and introduces her new romance with her boyfriend, Daniel Wai.