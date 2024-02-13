Tom Sandoval Says Ex Ariana Madix’s Rejection of $3.1 Million House Buyout Offer Is ‘Petty’

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, once the epitome of a glamorous couple in the reality TV realm, are now making headlines for a different reason: a bitter dispute over their shared property. The Vanderpump Rules stars are caught in a legal battle as Madix filed for a partition of real property by sale, prompting Sandoval to address the situation publicly and call his former lover 'petty.'

In a recent podcast appearance on Nick Viall’s The Viall Files, Sandoval expressed frustration, saying, "Ariana is making it out to be that me wanting to keep the house is a psychopath move, but it's not. She's like, 'Oh, he gave me a s**t offer. I gave her an offer of $3.1 million. We bought our house for $2.05 [million]. … I gave her an offer to buy her out."

As per Radar Online, the legal action taken by Madix involves filing for a court-ordered sale of the 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom property she shares with her ex. Sandoval, on the other hand, defended his wish to keep the house, citing personal experiences within his family where divorced parents kept their family home.

Tom Sandoval claims Ariana Madix didn't pay any bills for their house for 8 months

The drama escalated when Sandoval claimed that Madix hadn’t contributed to any household expenses for eight months and hadn’t lived in the house for two to three months. According to him, the offer of $3.1 million was not only fair but also generous, given that it exceeds the original purchase price of the home in 2019. While Sandoval sees his proposal as a reasonable solution, Madix’s rejection appears to be a point of contention for him.

As such, Sandoval asserted, "She's being petty and she doesn't want me to have the house. That's the petty [move]. 'I am breaking up with you, and I don't want anybody to have [it].' It's [like] flipping over the Monopoly board. That's it. It's like, 'I'm losing at Monopoly, so I'm going to flip the Monopoly board over.' That's what it is."

As per Daily Mail, the public drama after their breakup highlighted the emotional fallout and the complexities involved in untangling shared assets. During the podcast, Sandoval revealed, "It's unfortunate that like, my way of acting out against that was like, me also like, just getting belittled, belittled, belittled all the f**king time.’ He continued, 'Somebody like Raquel — somebody who's in her 20s doing the whipped cream bikini thing — I was like, 'Wow. I'm attracted to somebody. I loved Ariana. I really f**king did. And the whole process of breaking up with her, this happened over four months."

For fans who once admired Sandoval and Madix as a glamorous couple, this public dispute serves as a reminder that even reality TV stars are not immune to the challenges of ending relationships and dividing assets. The unfolding saga invites audiences to reflect on the price of fame and the toll it takes on personal lives, even after the cameras stop rolling.