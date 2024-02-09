Tom Sandoval Gushes Over His New Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson, Calls Her His 'Addiction'

Tom Sandoval is in love again and "addicted" to his new ladylove, Victoria Lee Robinson. The Vanderpump Rules star sparked dating rumors with the model nearly a year after his controversial affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss ended. Previously, he cheated on his reality co-star and girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.

It seems the reality star has moved on with Robinson as he recently appeared on the debut episode of pal Billie Lee's new comedy podcast, Bille and the Kid, and revealed the details of his latest fling. The 40-year-old said, "This week, my addiction of the week is definitely my friend Victoria that I have been hanging out with," per Page Six.

He gushed, "She's definitely super awesome, and she's one of the sweetest people. Obviously, I have known her for a really long time, but we went on our first date last night." The Vanderpump Rules OG further described his date on January 31 as "awesome, very adventurous and a little crazy."

Sandoval elaborated he admires his new flame's work ethic and personality. "She is a model; she works a lot, and she is very successful. She does well for herself, but she is also very humble and really cool," adding, "She is just a very sweet, thoughtful person." The podcast host, Lee, who came into the show as Sandoval's ally in season 11, spoke fondly of the model. She explained, "Those flowers — literally, I had the worst day. [My car was broken into] in Tom's driveway. My computer and all my makeup were stolen." She added that Robinson uplifted her with a kind gesture.

"It was such a crazy week, and then I came back to his house, and Victoria literally has those flowers waiting for me and the cutest card that read, 'I'm sorry you had a bad day, and I hope this makes you smile,'" revealed the trans activist and comedian Lee. Sandoval echoed, "That s—t turns me on so much. Sweet, nice people like that."

The Bravo celebrity gained traction after his disastrous cheating scandal took the reality world by storm. Sandoval's relationship with Madix was confirmed in the show's season 2 Reunion (2014). His previous girlfriend, Kristen Doute, accused him of cheating her with Madix, which the couple denied at first but later admitted they'd shared a kiss.

A source told PEOPLE, "They had been having problems for a while, but this was the final straw for Ariana. She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way." Another source explained, "This has been going on for upwards of six months. She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels."

Meanwhile, Sandoval learned his lesson as well, and on The Viall Files podcast, he expressed his remorse, "I'm just trying to be a better person; I swear to God I really am. What have I learned? To not ever do that again. To not ever cheat that way. I'm never going to do that- never going to happen again."