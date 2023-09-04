Tom Sandoval Confronted a Guy Who Seemed To Be Assaulting a Security Agent at an Event

When an angry partygoer started hurling objects at security staff, 41-year-old Tom Sandoval stepped in to play the savior. The Vanderpump Rules star was at a formal event on Friday night when a guy tossed his drink at him and the security guard, prompting Sandoval to rush at the man in a video released on TikTok. The guy threw the drink and then sprang towards a chair as the reality star hurried toward him with his palms extended in an apparent effort to calm things down. The bar owner then made the effort to take away the chair from the man.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Images of white rose petals strewn over the floor preceded the guy in the shimmering jacket, black slacks, and loafers grabbing the glass and tossing it in Tom's direction in the video. The individual in question then quickly rushed and sought to 'protect' himself with a chair. As Tom attempted to stop him, the guy seemed ready to strike, but security intervened, and a guard took him by the neck before he was removed from the building while a tuxedo-wearing Sandoval stood bewildered.

It is unknown how engaged the 'Bravolebrity' was in the violent dispute. It seemed at first that the customer threw his drink at Sandoval, but the video's creator took to TikTok on Saturday to set the record straight. According to Page Six, TikTok user Megan Plays stated, "I don’t think Sandoval was initially involved in the fight, that’s not what it seemed like... I think that guy just wanted to be on TV."

She remembered the man in question taking a vase of flowers and tossing it at the security officer before the TikToker started recording. The TomTom company owner stepped in as the person had picked up what she said was a glass of wine to hurl at the security officer in an effort to "evade" him. According to the TikTok user, the VPR cast, who were shooting Season 11 at the venue, exited after the altercation and were soon followed by additional attendees. While the violent behavior may have caused some immediate tension, it's not the first time the cast of VPR has dealt with controversy since the production of season 11 of the popular Bravo program resumed in June.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tibrina Hobson

San Francisco Police Department's Southern Station, which serves Treasure Island, told ET that they did not receive a call for service that evening, so it's possible that the man in the shimmery jacket was only ejected from the event and not arrested or detained. All of the VPR regulars were seen out and about in the Golden City hours before this event took place on Friday night. Daniel Wai, Ariana's boyfriend, joined her there and posted a series of Instagram Stories from their travels, too.

