Tom Sandoval 'Snuck In' a New Girl Late at Night to His Shared Home With Ex Ariana Madix
Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval has been facing a lot of heat recently after news of his affair with Raquel Leviss came to light. At the time, he was still with his now ex-girlfriend Adriana Madix. However, after several heated arguments on the show and public statements, a breakup with Leviss, and apologies, things may have calmed down for him. But, even though he just got out of a relationship with Leviss, it appears that he has a new woman in his life, as per Page Six.
Also Read: Raquel Leviss Slammed Over Weak Excuse For Sleeping With Her Best Friend's Boyfriend Tom Sandoval
The reality star was recently caught on camera escorting a vocalist known as Tii to his shared home with ex-Madix in Valley Village, California. The two reportedly headed back to his place late at night on Wednesday, before which they were reportedly hanging out at Los Angeles’ famous El Rey Theatre.
As per sources, the reality star’s band, known as Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, delivered a live performance. Sources reveal that the money earned from the show is set to be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation. This non-profit organization is sending out funds to aid all those affected by the disastrous and unfortunate wildfires at Maui.
How Tom Sandoval met new gal pal Tii: 'There's definitely a connection' https://t.co/t5JV5Sz7fL via #pagesix— Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) August 9, 2023
Also Read: 'Vanderpump Rules' Fame Ariana Madix Defends Living Together With Ex-Tom Sandoval For Their Pets
According to the pictures obtained by the outlet, the musician and Sandoval were quite well-dressed for the occasion. Tii sported a chic black mini-dress with chunky vans sneakers and let her hair freely fall by her shoulders. Sandoval, on the other hand, kept things chill and casual. He donned a black tank top with matching joggers and, like his rumored ‘new woman,’ wore sneakers. To tie the whole outfit together, he wore a baseball cap.
Also Read: Raquel Leviss Reveals New Info About Tom Sandoval and Bravo Network in a Bombshell Interview
The Hawaiian singer took to her Instagram to share a few glimpses from the fun night out watching her “friend” Sandoval perform live. Firstly, she shared videos of herself grooving and vibing to the lively and upbeat music. In the following stories, she also shared a closer look at Sandoval, who appeared to be profusely sweating from tirelessly performing and hyping the crowd while shirtless. He also had his arm around a fan at the time while simultaneously singing some pretty sick notes into the mic.
#pumprules Tom Sandoval decides gal pal Tii is ‘just a friend’ after being introduced by Billie Leehttps://t.co/QFm38050IA pic.twitter.com/8ctWmjG2Fi— Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) August 11, 2023
After the show ended on a supposed high note, the two were spotting chilling at a local bar in West Hollywood. Later, after they spent some time together, they were caught getting into Sandoval’s breathtaking Rolls-Royce. Tii even shared a video from her luxe car ride and flaunted her glam makeup and outfit.
Shortly after, they were photographed at Sandoval’s place; they hopped onto a plane after just “2 hours of sleep,” as per Tii. At present, the duo are together at San Fransisco with a mutual friend who allegedly introduced the two to each other.
More from Inquisitr
Tom Sandoval Joins 'Special Forces,' Says He Wants 'To Take a Beating' For Affair With Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss Reveals Tom Sandoval Recorded Her During ‘Intimate’ Video Call Without Her Consent