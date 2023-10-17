Tom Sandoval and Nick Viall Caught in a Gripping Battle in the New Episode of ‘Special Forces'

Tom Sandoval and Nick Viall found themselves caught in a gripping battle on the latest episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. This heated struggle not only demonstrated their physical strength but also provided a glimpse into the emotional lives and emotions of these two well-known reality stars, per US Weekly.

On Monday, October 16, the trainees underwent their first combat test on Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. The episode, directed by staff member Mark "Billy" Billingham, introduced the group to the world of hand-to-hand combat, where "kill or be killed" is the rule. The recruits were given the duty of fighting one another, and the stakes couldn't have been higher.

Tyler Cameron entered the ring first and easily defeated Olympic gold medalist Bode Miller. The true confrontation of the evening occurred when Sandoval and Viall squared off. The tension was evident as both men, from distinct reality television backgrounds, prepared to fight.

Sandoval, the Vanderpump Rules star, recalled his high school wrestling experience, emphasizing his reluctance to give up as the key to his success. Viall, the former star of The Bachelor, on the other hand, claimed that he had never unleashed his inner fighter in a physical conflict. In the midst of the suspense, Viall hoped that his competitive character would emerge, but Billingham soon ordered him to "kill" Sandoval. According to DS Rudy Reyes, the challenge was not about winning or losing, but about exhibiting the internal struggle and desire to keep getting up.

Sandoval and Viall's bout was heated and evenly matched. Sandoval eventually won, but his inability to restrain himself thereafter caused worries. Billingham had to intervene and tell Sandoval to restore control before returning him to the ring as a punishment for his "lack of self-control."

Sandoval subsequently had to fight with Jack Osbourne, who had some jiu-jitsu training and described his approach of wearing down his opponents before launching his attack. Despite the DS team's expectations that Sandoval would show himself, Osbourne eventually won, leaving Sandoval with a bleeding nose.

As the show progressed, it became clear that Sandoval was experiencing severe emotional distress. Sandoval made news earlier this year for cheating on his then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Raquel Leviss, his Vanderpump Rules co-star. The incident ended his nine-year romance with Madix and created serious repercussions in his personal life, per Entertainment Tonight.

During the show, Sandoval admitted that he had joined the Special Forces as a sort of self-punishment for his infidelity. The public outpouring of wrath and the "Team Ariana" movement had taken their toll on him, leaving him alone and drained. The DS instructors, on the other hand, were unconcerned about Sandoval's emotional distress. They chastised him for attempting to play the victim when he should have been accepting responsibility for his acts.

