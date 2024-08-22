Tom Cruise’s Daring Olympics Stunt Mocked by Former Member: 'Shameless Plug for Scientology'

On Sunday, to finish the Olympic ceremony in classic Hollywood style, the Mission: Impossible actor Tom Cruise leaped onto a motorbike and into the Stade de France. A pre-recorded video then showed him jumping for the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles and the 2028 Summer Olympics. However, investigator Jeffrey Augustine, an ex-Scientologist, is now voicing his doubts about Cruise's intention. As per the former member, Cruise could have been trying to woo prospective believers with his stunts.

The moment when Tom Cruise flew through the Stade de France. 🤩



What was your favourite part of the Paris 2024 #ClosingCeremony?



Rewatch the best moments of the Games here ➡️ https://t.co/nyCSlAtUVZ#Paris2024 #Olympics #LA28 pic.twitter.com/wOO0Vx4M95 — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 13, 2024

Augustine spoke with Radar Online, "I'm sure recruitment is a component to his high-profile appearance at the Olympics." Augustine also said that Cruise remained an 'active and dedicated' member, claiming to have spent years studying the group's inner workings and gathering information from defectors. He further added, "In my opinion, he's not talking about Scientology as much as before — but it is obviously there. Whatever he is doing it will play into Scientology public relations."

Additionally, the rape cases of actor Danny Masterson have negatively kept the Scientology Church in the spotlight for a long period. According to legal documents obtained by TheWrap, which were filed by Masterson's rape victims in December 2023, the church was accused of initiating a 'campaign of harassment and intimidation directed at one of the prosecutors.' Augustine contended that while church officials battle negative publicity by denying the accusations, Cruise would do better for his film career if he stayed silent about Scientology. He added, "He could still be influential behind the scenes!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tom Weller

However, reports appeared in May that Cruise's dedication to Scientology was once again being questioned. According to sources who spoke exclusively to In Touch, Cruise was much less outspoken and dependent on the struggling church. An insider with direct knowledge of the Scientology community in Los Angeles told the outlet, "Tom is only in L.A. every six months or so but he used to be such a huge presence among the church community and at the church facilities and gatherings in Hollywood and in Los Feliz and that's simply not the case now. It's clear he comes to L.A. when he has movie business stuff to attend to but if he needs to practice Scientology, he's doing it out of Florida, if at all."

The actor reportedly disliked spending his free time with Scientologists in Los Angeles since most of them are involved in the entertainment business or still trying to 'make it.'' The source spilled, "He's got bigger and better things to do. But it really takes the air out of the Scientology community in L.A. that was once his home base. You also see him chasing after women who clearly have no interest in Scientology, which is very telling about where Tom's heart truly is at the moment. How great for the church would it be if Tom actually dated a longtime, true-blue member? But that's not what's happening at all!"