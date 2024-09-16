Tom Cruise Reportedly ‘Irritated’ by Nicole Kidman Discussing One Aspect of Their Former Life

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s marriage may have ended more than two decades ago, but it has continued to be a point of discussion in Hollywood. Reports previously suggested that Cruise was becoming increasingly frustrated with Kidman’s occasional references to their time together, particularly when it touched on their marriage or work in films. In an interview, Kidman shared insights into that period of her life, which reportedly left Cruise feeling ‘irritated.’ According to sources, Cruise has moved on from their relationship and struggles to understand why Kidman continues to mention their past.

As per Blast, a source revealed, "Tom doesn't understand why Nicole constantly seems to constantly reference the times they shared together. Even if it is more about the work they did together, it still bothers him because it's so far in the past and something he'd like to forget." Cruise and Kidman were married from 1990 to 2001 and adopted two children, Isabella and Connor. After their split, Kidman went on to marry country singer Keith Urban in 2006, with who she shares two daughters.

Nicole Kidman in 2001 leaving her lawyer’s office after finalizing her divorce to Tom Cruise pic.twitter.com/kHzuohmFgM — 🎐 (@howxswa) January 27, 2020

The source further added, "He's said goodbye to that chapter of his life so long ago and doesn't understand why she can't do the same, especially since she's supposedly so happy with Keith. For Nicole, it's just nonsense because she's just answering questions that pertain to her career, but there's no denying she does love to go into detail about Tom's creative genius." The source continued, "That's when she really made it. Tom understands all that, but he's just at a tipping point. He can handle most of the noise and rumors about him, but Nicole has been so poisonous about him to all their mutual friends. He feels used and wishes she'd have the couth to simply make those questions off limits, the way he does."

The tension has been particularly high following a July interview Kidman gave in which she discussed the making of Eyes Wide Shut. The film, in which the pair starred as a married couple dealing with issues of infidelity. Talking about the movie, Kidman remarked, "I suppose he [the director] was mining it. There were ideas he was interested in. He'd ask a lot of questions. But he had a strong sense of the story he was telling. I do remember him saying, 'Triangles are hard. You have to tread carefully when it's a triangle.'"

As per The Independent, adding to the buzz, Kidman a while ago opened up about her personal struggles during their divorce in 2001, just as she won an Academy Award for her role in The Hours. Reflecting on that period, she said, “I was struggling with things in my personal life, yet my professional life was going so well… I’m not a big party girl, so I was going to skip the Vanity Fair party, and everyone was like, ‘You’ve got to go…I said, ‘That just feels like gloating… So I literally walked in, carried it around, was completely overwhelmed, emotional, shaking, and I didn’t enjoy it…I was almost apologetic, which is so stupid. I wish I could have enjoyed it more.”