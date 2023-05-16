Tom Cruise Is Relying on Botox 'a Little Too Much,' Says This Cosmetic Surgery Expert

Tom Cruise has been working on his "looks" lately, maybe a little too much! The Top Gun: Maverick actor has recently been spotted with "smoother skin and a chiseled jawline." According to The Sun, top plastic surgeon, Dr. Richard Westreich, has exclusively revealed that Cruise has most likely been under the knife, possibly spending a fortune on cosmetic treatments. "Through the years, it is possible that he may have spent up to $50,000 on cosmetic treatments. Overall, I think Tom is just getting started with it all. I think for most people, there's an inflection point when the problem gets so bad that they decide they want to do something about it."

Dr. Westreich continued, "In the Oscar run-up, Tom's forehead looked as smooth as a drum. His eyebrows also look a little lower than usual. If Botox is done fairly heavily, then the brows can drop, and this looks like pretty heavy Botox to me on his forehead."

The surgeon explained that male actors have different demands out of Botox than female actors. "Usually, male actors want very light treatments because they want to maintain their ability to make expressions," he said. "I like to go lighter with Botox on males just because I don't think they demand complete eradication of the lines. Looking at past photos of Tom smiling, his brows go up and he has lines on his forehead. I can see that by 2018, and certainly by 2022, Tom had some pretty deep forehead lines, and so I definitely think he's recently had Botox. The Oscar nominee luncheon photos, taken in February for example, were the first time I noticed Tom might have had Botox. The fact that he may have waited all this time to get Botox is quite interesting."

The NY-based cosmetic surgeon continued to explain that throughout his life, Cruise may have done a couple of minor cosmetic treatments, including possibly "functional rhinoplasty," in the pre-2005 era, "laser skin, resurfacing, and perhaps even a little lipo under his chin."

Making an estimate of how much these surgeries must have cost the Jerry Maguire actor, Dr. Westreich said, "It is possible that he may have spent up to $50,000 on cosmetic treatments. The laser resurfacing can cost $4,000-5,000 per treatment. The nose procedure would be labeled a functional rhinoplasty and could cost between $30,000-40,000 and lipo can be between $5,000-10,000. The Botox is around $1000."

"This wouldn't have been on the tip of his nose, but on the bony area. If you look at older photos, it's just a little bit more crooked there. Around 2005, his nose starts to have a little bit more contour and begins to look straighter," Dr. Westreich said. Explaining why people may have this surgery, he said, "Sometimes people might have airway surgery for breathing. If you have a deviated septum and your bones are crooked, they may repair the bones and leave the rest of the nose as it is. Even though they're not taking down the profile or narrowing the tip, I don't think Tom had any profile or tip work." Interestingly, Dr. Westreich has explained Meg Ryan's facial changes over the years as well.

Dr. Westrich also said that Cruise has aged well, due to his bone structure, which even gives him a strong and chiseled jaw. He believes that Cruise may not have had any Botox surgeries anywhere else on his face, for instance, to hide his crow's feet. "I also don't see any real evidence of filler anywhere on his face," he continued, "So maybe the new Botox is just the beginning. I don't think he's done between his eyebrows, because those lines still look pretty deep. He's had those lines for years and is probably being careful. I don't think he's going to start doing filler because he doesn't look like a volume-deficient guy," said Dr. Westreich

The surgeon also added that Cruise may not need any heavy cosmetic surgeries like a facelift. "I'd imagine, because Tom plays a lot of younger roles, that he may start doing more maintenance treatments for his skin now," Dr. Westreich concluded.