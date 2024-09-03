Tom Cruise is a 'Lonely Guy', Socializes Only with A-Listers to Boost His Career: Source

Perhaps only a handful of actors have an acting career as decorated as Tom Cruise. However, his path to success came at a cost. Since the 1980s, the Mission: Impossible star has been working nonstop, and as such, even though he has a friendly personality, he reportedly has a very limited friend circle and social life. Recently, a source disclosed that Cruise has no friends who can keep up with his fast-paced lifestyle, as reported by OK! Magazine.

They shared, "Let’s be real here, Tom lives for the business of being a global movie star, and it’s not exactly ‘work’ for him because he goes at it like a 24/7 lifestyle choice." They added, "He only socializes with the moguls and other A-listers to further his movie ambitions. It’s pretty clear when you spend any time with him that he’s a lonely guy and would rather be off shooting a mega stunt than pretending he likes his downtime." Cruise doesn’t even go on vacations without taking up some work-related activity with him.

The informant explained, “He never even takes vacations without pasting on some kind of work function to it, like a location scout or just a box full of scripts to read and movies to watch. You want to tell the guy, ‘Get a life!’ but with a person as strong-willed as Tom, that would never work." Cruise once said, "I spend a lot of time alone. I mean a lot of time alone. I've spent time alone my whole life and it does not bother me. I feel lonely at times but I don't want to get into a relationship with someone if it's not right."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vinnie Zuffante

According to another report by OK! Magazine, Cruise is so consumed by his work that his dating life has taken a back seat. As such, an insider spoke about the actor’s relationship with his co-star, Hayley Atwell. They were together for about a year before breaking up in September 2021.

The source revealed, "They did have a good thing going. But it had to take a back seat because the movie came first. Tom fully believes the right person is out there for him somewhere. But the truth is, it hasn't been a priority." Meanwhile, in a previous interview, as reported by NME, Cruise shared that his busy work life leaves him with no free time.

Tom Cruise divorced all three of his ex-wives (Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman & Katie Holmes) when they turned 33. Each wife was 11 years younger than the previous. pic.twitter.com/BpwAZ7ABdM — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) July 17, 2023

However, the actor doesn’t mind the hectic life because, for him, working is living the dream. He said, “Look, I’m fortunate, I’m lucky. I’ve spent my life on movie sets and traveling the world, which is what I always wanted to do. So, this is not work– I’m living the dream.”

Tom Cruise lives in England pretty much full time now and in a very rare interview he gave in 2021 he said pretty much outright that it was because people leave him alone there lol https://t.co/IQnGexoIKt — amanda (@jailedamanda) August 26, 2024

According to InTouch Weekly, those closest to the actor are concerned about him as he gets older but isn't slowing down in his career. Another insider disclosed, “He will slow down and act normal only as a last resort and only when he’s a very old man, that’s my prediction. He loves his lifestyle but he’s becoming a one-man band at this point and he keeps saying that he lives for the grind of working – as long as he can be in charge!”