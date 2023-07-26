Tom Brady's Ex-Wife Gisele Wants Him ‘To Be Happy’ Amid Irina Shayk Dating Rumors: "Why Wouldn't She"

Gisele Bündchen only wants the best for Tom Brady. The retired NFL quarterback and model Irina Shayk are rumored to be dating, and an insider exclusively tells PEOPLE that Bündchen "is on holiday in Brazil at the moment and is living her life, but she’s said in the past that she just wants him to be happy.”

Bündchen is ignoring the fact that her ex-husband Brady is now seeing another supermodel, Irina Shayk, and it appears like she expected it to happen sooner or later.

Following a 13-year marriage, Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 43, wrapped up their divorce in October. The ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has a son, John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, as well as a daughter, Vivian Lake, 10, and a son, Benjamin Rein, 13, with Bündchen.

A source close to Bündchen told TMZ, "Why wouldn't she be happy for Tom? She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on." According to the insider, Bündchen and Shayk are not friends, but they have known each other professionally for years and have always been courteous when they have crossed paths.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was first linked to Shayk, 37, when he was seen picking her up at the Hotel Bel-Air on Friday afternoon and returning to a Los Angeles residence where he was staying, according to Page Six.

Brady and Shayk first met when they were guests at billionaire art tycoon Joe Nahmad's wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy, in June. Page Six reported at the time that Shayk tried to get close to the newly single Brady, and allegedly formed a "beeline" around him. “She followed him around all weekend,” said an insider of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, 37. “She was throwing herself at him.”

Brady reportedly encouraged Shayk to "fly out and meet up in Los Angeles" and that "they spent the night Friday and Saturday at a house," per the insider's statement to PEOPLE. "There is an attraction," the source says, adding that although the couple "has never been involved romantically" before this new summer fling began, they "have now been in touch for a few weeks" and "there is a spark."

Brady has been linked to actress Reese Witherspoon and, lately, Kim Kardashian since his divorce from Bündchen, though insiders tell PEOPLE that he and Kardashian, 42, are "just friendly." In the aftermath of her and Brady's divorce, Bündchen has been spending a lot of time with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, sparking rumors despite sources close to her having continuously stated that she is not dating him.

So, Brady is the first to formally move on, and Bündchen seems to be okay with it!

