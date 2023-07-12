Tom Brady Gives a Glimpse of His Countryside Vacation With His Three Kids

It's family time for former American footballer Tom Brady. The 45-year-old prioritized the role of a father and took his three kids to the countryside for a memorable vacation. On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Brady shared two Instagram stories where his kids are getting the taste of a riverside vacation.

The retired football player shared in the first video, where his eldest son Jack took a deep dive into the water with a friend while his other son, Benjamin, watched from the dock. Then his youngest child, daughter Vivian, followed her elder brother and fell in the water, reported PEOPLE. In the follow-up story, the Super Bowl champion shared a photo of his eldest son Jack, whom he lovingly addressed as "Jackie" on the shooting range and captioned with two red-heart emojis on the story.

Over the weekend, the father of three also gushed over his little girl Vivian as she played with her white rabbit and uploaded on the Instagram Story with the caption, "My forever." Brady shares his three kids with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

He also fathered a son from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan. Brady also shared more family love over his social media on the occasion of his mom Galynn Patricia Brady's birthday. He penned a beautiful tribute to his mother with a picture of each of his kids with their grandmother. Brady wrote, "Happy birthday to the BEST MOM in the world. It's so nice the whole country celebrates with all those fireworks this weekend. We love you so much, Mom, and we appreciate all you have done and continue to do for us! Have the best day, and we are [all so] blessed to have you in our life."

The "family man" Brady also reflected on his parenting journey as a father for a Father's Day campaign for the Brady brand. The former footballer said, "When my son Jack was born in 2007, my life changed forever. Nothing is more important to me than being a father."

He added, "As much as things changed when Jack was born, when Benny came along in 2009, he brought so much joy to my life. And then, when Vivi was born in 2012, these three kids were my biggest inspirations. I try to go out there every day to make them proud." He also highlighted how his father had been his role model. "It has carried through my entire life because of the role model I had at home. And I try to be that for the beautiful little angels that I have in my home right now," concluded Brady.

The news of his family vacation came when the NFL legend was first linked to Kim Kardashian and then to Emily Ratajkowski. The news reports suggested Kim and Brady were "flirting and dancing" at billionaire Michael Rubin's 4th of July party.

But according to the Daily Mail, he was "cozying up" with Ratajkowski at Rubin's white party in the Hamptons. "He actually spent the evening with Emily Ratajkowski – they were together most of the night and looked very cozy. They didn't leave together, but if anyone was getting close, it was them."

