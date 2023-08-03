Amid Dating Rumors With Irina Shayk, Tom Brady Enjoys a Safari Trip With His Daughter Vivian

A week after his weekend fling with model Irina Shayk, Tom Brady is spending quality time with his daughter on a safari. The former NFL player uploaded a series of photos of himself and his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, on his Instagram Stories which showed them enjoying the park's natural wonders.

The sportsman wrote "true love" with a red heart emoji next to a picture of his kid. The doting dad shared another picture of his little daughter Vivian feeding birds with the comment "Always thinking of others." There were pictures of lions and elephants and a sand drawing that said, "My dad [hearts] zebras."

After spending the night together in Los Angeles last weekend, Brady, 45, and Shayk, 37, were seen being quite affectionate the following day. According to an eyewitness, Brady, picked up Shayk, from the Hotel Bel-Air and drove them to his Los Angeles home last weekend. The two were last seen leaving the hotel at 9:30 a.m. the next morning when the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback dropped off his alleged overnight partner.

On Saturday afternoon, Brady drove Shayk, who is based in New York City, back to her apartment in his black Rolls-Royce. While waiting for a green light, the sportsman was seen tenderly touching the Russian beauty on the face. The model, who was born in Russia, was wearing a loose dress and little makeup.

There have been whispers about these two getting together over the last month. It was reported in June that Irina and Tom attended the same wedding and that during the night, Irina was "throwing herself" at Tom, an allegation that her representative strongly refuted. Irina's support staff responded strongly to the rumor that she had feelings for him, labeling it "totally malicious and fictional."

Though the Victoria's Secret angel's representatives insisted to Page Six in June that they are "just friends" and have a "purely platonic relationship," a source informed that they are in reality having a "casual" affair. Furthermore, Shayk's close associates have claimed that "They’re just friends. They have a purely platonic relationship." However, a second insider informed the outlet that the two had become closer recently, "This is something new, and at the moment, it’s totally casual."

Brady's ex-wife and fellow supermodel, Gisele Bündchen, is also Vivian's mother. The exes' 13-year-old son, Benjamin, is co-parented by both of them, while the football player's ex, Bridget Moynahan, is the mother of his 15-year-old son, Jack. While one source indicates that Bündchen, 43, is "not happy at all" about Brady's fling with Shayk, another believes that Brady's new relationship is "helpful to [Bündchen's] freedom."

A source close to the former Victoria's Secret Angel told TMZ that she is "not happy at all" about the weekend photos showing the retired NFL quarterback getting close to Shayk. A second source close to the Brazilian beauty, however, tells the magazine that the fling between Brady and Shayk is "helpful to [Bündchen's] freedom."

