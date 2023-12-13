Former reality star Todd Chrisley has made shocking claims about the deplorable conditions in the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Fla., where he is serving a 10-year sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion. In an interview with Brian Entin, Chrisley asserted that the prison is so 'filthy' that a dead cat fell from the ceiling into inmates' food.

Reality star Todd Chrisley - jailed for bank fraud and tax evasion - says his Federal prison has unsafe food, mold, and a dead cat fell out of the ceiling onto the food.

According to Chrisley, the prison's food is "literally, I’m not exaggerating this... the food is dated. It’s out of date by, at a minimum, a year. It’s a year past expiration." The former TV personality also stated, "And they are literally starving these men to death here. These men are getting — I don’t know — they are getting a thousand calories a day." He also described how inmates had to cover their food with plastic during the removal of black mold from the ceiling, only for a dead cat to drop onto the exposed food. Chrisley further alleged the presence of rats and squirrels in the storage facility where the inmates' food is stored.

In a detailed account of his dietary habits behind bars, Chrisley claimed he only consumed food that he could purchase and prepare himself from the prison commissary. Due to alleged attempts by the prison warden to limit the number of food items he can buy, Chrisley shared that he now eats simple meals like tuna, peanut butter, and a pasta salad that he makes from commissary-purchased items, as per People.

Delving deeper into Chrisley accusing the warden of attempting to 'break' him gradually, the reality star said the number of items he could buy from the commissary was reduced, as Page Six reported. He claimed that before the warden's intervention, he could buy 12 packs of tuna per week, but the allowance was progressively reduced to six—and then three—without any clear explanation. When NewsWeek's Brian Entin reached out to the prison for comment, they denied Chrisley's allegations, stating that there are 'nutritious foods' that are 'up-to-date and fine.'

Chrisley also raised concerns about the punishment he and his wife, Julie, are allegedly facing due to their daughter Savannah's outspokenness about the poor living conditions in their respective prisons. According to Chrisley, their emails are deliberately withheld as a form of punishment, and he claimed to have overheard guards saying he needed to be 'humbled.' Despite the challenging circumstances, Chrisley expressed hope and faith in God's greater purpose for his remaining time in prison. He is set to be released on January 22, 2033, and has shared a message of resilience in the face of what he perceives as attempts to undermine his spirit.

The Chrisley family has been in the public eye throughout Todd and Julie's legal battles, with their daughter Savannah speaking out about the alleged neglect of inmates' medical needs and the extreme temperatures inside the prison cells. The family has appealed their sentences, receiving a small victory in late November when the courts agreed to hear oral arguments for the appeal, as confirmed by Savannah on her podcast.

