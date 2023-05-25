Tina Turner's Net Worth Confirms Her Legendary Status as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Following the passing of Tina Turner, numerous admirers have become increasingly inquisitive about the present state of Tina Turner's net worth. She was a force to be reckoned with on stages worldwide for the past six decades, captivating audiences with her electrifying performances. She achieved a remarkable and celebrated music career that naturally resulted in an impressive net worth.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," her publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed the news as per Stylecaster.

Nobody comes close pic.twitter.com/1GD39swRaK — Bernard Doherty (@bernardoherty) May 24, 2023

However, as Tina candidly unveiled, this exceptional success came at a significant personal price. In the HBO Max documentary Tina, the renowned artist behind the hit song What's Love Got to Do With It, bravely shared her journey and discussed the post-traumatic stress disorder she endured as a result of the abuse inflicted by her first husband, Ike Turner.

The documentary provides an intimate exploration of her experiences and serves as a platform for her to shed light on this deeply personal aspect of her life. "It wasn't a good life," she told the documentary filmmakers.

In the vibrant era of the 1960s, characterized by the pinnacle of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner emerged as a prominent figure in the music scene as a member of the Ike and Tina Turner Revue. Their dynamic partnership yielded numerous chart-topping hits. However, after a tragic turn of events, she made the courageous decision to part ways with Ike, a pivotal moment that unlocked her true artistic potential, per Marca.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Keystone

By the end of her life, however, Turner accumulated a net worth of $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Before her passing, she reached an agreement with BMG Rights Management, where she sold her music, likeness, and image rights for a substantial sum of $50 million.

Per Sputnik, in 1981, Tina Turner's live performance at the renowned New York rock club The Ritz caught the attention of singer-songwriter Rod Stewart, who invited her to join him for a performance on the popular show Saturday Night Live. By 1982, she achieved another significant milestone as one of the pioneering Black artists to feature on MTV, with her music video for Ball of Confusion.

Following her contract with Capitol Records in 1983, Tina Turner embarked on the recording of her iconic album, Private Dancer, which soared to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album's immense success was evidenced by its five-time Platinum certification and global sales of 10 million copies. In addition to her musical achievements, she showcased her talent on the big screen, starring alongside Mel Gibson in the 1985 film Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Lamparski

Tina Turner's illustrious music career spans an impressive catalog of accomplishments. Her remarkable musical journey has garnered her an astounding collection of over 160+ awards that include 3 AMA Awards, 7 Billboard Awards, and 8 Grammys, per Marca. Beyond her extraordinary music career, her life has been immortalized through three memoirs, a biopic, a musical, and the acclaimed 2021 documentary film titled Tina. In recognition of her enduring impact on the industry, she was honored with the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

During the past few years, Tina Turner experienced health challenges, including a diagnosis of intestinal cancer in 2016 and a subsequent kidney transplant in 2017. In light of her passing, a private funeral ceremony will be held, attended exclusively by her close friends and family, who have respectfully requested privacy during this time, per Independent.