Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson Divorce Includes Clause Preventing Comments on Beyoncé

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles filed for divorce proceedings against Richard Lawson in July last year, ending their eight-year-long marriage, which began with a yacht ceremony in Newport Beach, California. As a part of their divorce settlement, both have agreed to have no spousal support. However, Knowles has agreed to make a one-time payment of $300,000 to Lawson. The settlement also features a non-disparagement clause which prevents the former partners from making any negative comments about each other, their children, spouses, or grandchildren, as reported by The US Sun.

“With respect to the mutual desire to protect the privacy rights of any and all present or future grandchildren of either party, the parties agree that they will not, when asked by any media or person, discuss said grandchildren or future grandchildren whether verbally or in writing," the settlement stated. The couple cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of their separation.

During her 2022 appearance on the Taron Hall Show, Knowles said, “I’ve known Richard for 40 years, and when we reconnected, it was just...I felt like...a gift from God. I really mean that because I prayed. After I went through a divorce, it was pretty devastating after 33 years, and I always planned on, if it was God’s plan, to get married again because I like being married. I like being in a relationship. But it was pretty scary for a minute, but he came back into my life and has been wonderful.” Lawson had asked for Beyoncé and her sister, Solange’s permission before proposing.

During an interview on the Black Love podcast, he stated, “I thought that that was important, because I knew without that, based upon the fact that Tina lives for her children, that it didn’t stand a chance unless they were on board. I was fortunate enough that they were completely on board and just over the top excited about it,” as reported by Us Weekly. Lawson once also shared on Instagram, “As we remained friends throughout the years, I took great pleasure in observing you [Knowles] become the ultimate mother, especially for your own daughters, but also for the way you care for and nurture women all over the world.”

Reflecting on their wedding day, Knowles revealed, “To walk down the aisle and see all my friends and family and to see my handsome man standing there, and to know that at 61 you can still find love and have a magical day like that, it was really beautiful,” as reported by People magazine. She added, “There was a time when I doubted if I would find love again. But I was determined to be happy. It was important to me to have a wedding and walk in white because sometimes we feel that at a certain age, you should act a certain way. You can find love at any age. You just have to go for it.”