Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Impress With Dance Moves at a Party: "Zendaya is Like a Sister to Me"

Dune co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya showcased their now-viral cool dance moves at a friend's birthday party recently. Both the stars were attending a "Freaknik" themed birthday party thrown for Zendaya's assistant, Darnell Appling, which took place in Los Angeles' Pan Pacific Park.

They were seen grooving to the tune of Beyoncé's Before I Let Go. Fans have gone ga-ga over their adorable moves at the outdoor birthday party and gushed over the videos as they began trending on Twitter.

Zendaya seen dancing at Darnell's birthday party! pic.twitter.com/G9KaJAwTkK — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) June 5, 2023

Zendaya can be seen dressed in a casual white crop tank top and baggy blue jeans. She wore minimal makeup and accessorized her outfit with gold hoop earrings. Meanwhile, the Bones and All actor was enjoying being the center of attention at the party as he shook a leg in the middle of the large crowd.

He was wearing an oversized white T-shirt with a blue-and-white NBA jersey and lime-green basketball shorts. He accessorized the LA street-style outfit with a beige baseball cap, dark sunglasses, Batman-themed socks and colorful trainers.

Video of Timothée Chalamet at Darnell Appling’s birthday party recently pic.twitter.com/8vXEIjhzAR — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@tchalametupdate) June 5, 2023

According to HuffPost, fans fell head-over-heels at Zendaya's "dancing queen" moves. @leighdayaism wrote, "Will now be tattooing this video of zendaya dancing to before i let go in my brain so i can play it on a loop forever." @dayaschani wrote, "making this whole video of zendaya dancing my personality as we speak."

Zendaya is our Dancing Queen

pic.twitter.com/fuDGmW45ye — D✨Harry|Zendaya (@dayas_smile13) June 5, 2023

Fans loved Chalamet's moves too. User @cennedykox gushed, "Don't ask me how many times i watched this. almost as many times as i watched zendaya line dancing at the same cookout." @staysage wrote, "They had timothee dancing at darnell's bday cookout lmaoo that's zendaya's bestie fr."

The Hollywood best buddies have mesmerized the audience earlier as well with their in-sync dance moves in an exclusive with Variety. Chalamet expressed his "family-like" affection for Zendaya. "And she's really become a sister. I'm so grateful to count her as a partner and a sister and a friend. She was like a breath of fresh air. She has a great energy." Zendaya has expressed that their camaraderie is here to stay and that they are "friends for life".

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

In an interview with PEOPLE, Zendaya said, "I'm just so grateful that this experience has been with this guy because he's massively talented but also such a good person. We've been able to have fun and become great friends."

The two stars revealed that they "hope to maintain their bond as they continue to navigate their way through Hollywood." Zendaya and Chalamet are all set to scorch the screens once again with their chemistry in Dune: Part Two, which hits the theaters on November 3, 2023.