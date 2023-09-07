Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Are Happy in Their 'Uncomplicated' Relationship: "He Is Charming"

After six months together, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have taken their budding romance public, debuting their relationship at the final Los Angeles stop on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. According to PEOPLE, a source close to the couple has revealed that their relationship is abundant with fun and has no complications at all.

The 26-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder and the 27-year-old Oscar nominee have been quietly seeing each other for half a year, and according to the insider, Chalamet has been a source of happiness for Jenner. Notably, he respects her role as a mother, understanding the importance of prioritizing her children. Described as charming, affectionate, and protective, Chalamet's personality resonates well with Jenner. The source emphasized, "They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy. He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids. He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie."

The source added, "She likes that he is a private guy." During Beyoncé's birthday concert for her Renaissance World Tour, the couple displayed their affection for each other with multiple kisses. During the star-studded event, Jenner, Chalamet, and her sister Kendall Jenner were seen enjoying each other's company while standing in a box at SoFi Stadium. Social media captured a lighthearted moment where the beauty mogul laughed while Chalamet smoked a cigarette.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have officially gone public with their relationship after being seen kissing at Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/rXEBB3Mddu — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 5, 2023

This public outing comes several months after a source confirmed in April that the two were "hanging out and getting to know each other." They had been keeping their connection relatively low-profile, but Jenner's car was even spotted in Chalamet's driveway. A source close to Jenner explained her desire for a pressure-free dating experience, especially following her past relationship with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children, 5-year-old Stormi and 18-month-old Aire.

According to the source, Jenner and Chalamet crossed paths earlier in the year at an event in Europe, finding common ground and sparking a connection. The actor, known for his past romantic links with Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp, and Eiza González, has been described as "fun and charming." Interestingly, Travis Scott indirectly referenced Chalamet in his song Meltdown released in July. In the song, he made a playful allusion to Chalamet's role as Willy Wonka in the upcoming film Wonka, hinting that Jenner should try to find another man as "hot" as him.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's budding romance has generated huge buzz among fans. The two prominent figures from the entertainment industry were deemed the next power couple and are in a very affectionate relationship with each other. The respect and love they hold for each other get all the attention of the netizens and their separate fanbases.

