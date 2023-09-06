Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Spotted Sharing a Kiss at Beyoncé's Concert Confirming Their Romance

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have confirmed their long-rumored romance with each other at Beyonce's birthday concert just yesterday. The pair were spotted sharing a passionate kiss at the event and appeared to be cozy in each other's arms through the night as TMZ first confirmed the news of the two.

Both Jenner and Chalamet attended the Halo singer's 42nd birthday celebrations at the renowned SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. They were surrounded by a plethora of dazzling celebrities and a sea of cheering fans, who were there to celebrate the Grammy-winning singer's special day. Jenner appeared to be wearing a gorgeous short black tube dress. She paired it with an elegant pair of thigh-high-heeled boots. To tie the whole look together, she donned her iconic bun and wore some chrome silver hoops for that extra bit of sparkle and magic.

Before being spotted sharing a sweet kiss, through the night the pair were inseparable from each other. It appeared to be quite a romantic night out for them as they were found to be having quite a lively conversation within very close range. In the video, Chalamet had his arm around Jenner keenly listening in to what she had to say with a blissful smile on his face.

The lovers were packing PDA throughout and expressed genuine affection throughout the festive bash. At one point in the night, the Kylie Cosmetics ambassador was seen sweetly adjusting her boyfriend's baseball cap and fixing his hair for him. There were several other moments of the two flaunting their romance and it seems they're no longer keeping quiet about their fond affection for each other.

Rumors of the two dating first sparked in April and shortly after, The Kardashians star's Mercedes Maybach was spotted parked for quite a while at her beau's Beverly Hills mansion as Inquisitr noted. Later, the Dune actor and his now-official girlfriend were spotted grabbing some scrumptious and yummy tacos together. Although they were often near each other over the last few months, they've been quite private about their romantic relationship. Neither of them provided a direct response or comment that addressed rumors of them being together.

Sources from People revealed some rather interesting details about their relationship including how long they've been dating. "They have been seeing each other for six months now. He makes Kylie happy," explained the source. In light of this, an insider shed some light on Chalamet's perspective on the topic. "He has his own life and understands that Kylie needs to prioritize her kids," The insider continued to add, "He is charming, very loving, and protective of Kylie," In conclusion, another source mentioned that Jenner actually "likes that he is a private guy."

