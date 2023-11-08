Timbaland Slammed For Making the 'Put a Muzzle' Statement for Spears-Timberlake Controversy

Britney Spears' tell-all memoir created quite a buzz in the entertainment industry, and Justin Timberlake was one of those whose mention in the book created controversies after Spears revealed she had an abortion. The record producer, Timbaland, made an inappropriate comment on it and received massive backlash.

Words said in a joke landed the 51-year-old in trouble. After the release of Spears' book The Woman in Me, Timbaland joked, "I wanted to call and say, 'JT, you gotta put a muzzle on that girl," reported E! News. "But you know what? We live in an age of social media, and everybody wanna go viral."

He alleged, "I get it because that's the way you make money. Go viral." Timbaland, born Tim Mosley, has been brutally criticized by social media users for his insensitive remark. A fan referred to him as transphobic, homophobic, misogynistic, predatory, and overall a 'bad person' on X.

@lootmtaylor wrote, "It's a joke that a terrible person like Timbaland is roaming around saying whatever he wants, saying a woman should be muzzled for speaking up sounds right on brand for the type of person he is. Yuck!" Meanwhile, others dragged Spears' conservatorship and grave issues like mental health into the debate.

A second user, @MoonChalice_, called out, "Men want to silence and isolate anyone that divulges the truth about them or their boy-buddies, especially those with a perceived disability." Enraged, @lootmtaylor added, "Imagine in 2023 saying a woman should have a muzzle put on her for speaking her truth, ESPECIALLY after 13 years of abuse & silence."

The tweet continued, "Timbaland is such a misogynistic piece of sh*t. I'm so grossed out right now." Another comment beneath this tweet by @DenisDonald10 demanded, "Don't listen to any music he collaborates on, including the new Nelly Furtado and Timberlake collab." Timbaland issued a public apology after a whole day of criticism.

Apparently, the record producer collaborated with Timberlake on his song Cry Me a River in 2002, which was rumored to be dedicated to Spears. Timbaland came live on his TikTok, expressing remorse over his comments about the Toxic singer. He said, "I apologize to the Britney fans and her."

Timbaland apologizes to Britney and her fans tonight on TikTok 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/a53tnAteJ5 — DéJà Clift (@DeJa_Clift) November 8, 2023

Timbaland read a comment asking about his attitude towards women in general. "Yes, 'you know about respecting women?' Hell yeah." He continued, "I'm sorry because muzzle was—no, you have a voice. You speak what you want to speak." He added, "Who am I to tell you what not to speak?"

"And I was wrong for saying that," he admitted. Spears' memoir disclosed secrets she kept to herself and her struggle to reclaim her freedom from conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears. Her memoir also revealed her abortion story at the age of 19 because Timberlake wasn't prepared for fatherhood. "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it," wrote the Criminal singer. "And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father," reports Page Six.

