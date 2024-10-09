Tim Walz Reveals Odd Nickname for Kamala Harris Saved on His Phone: "That Was All I Could Think Of"

Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota and Kamala Harris' running mate, recently made his television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! During their conversation, Walz revealed that he had saved Harris' contact as 'my dry cleaner' in his contact list. He opened up about the funny codename while recalling that he mistakenly missed Harris' call when she first called him to join the Democratic ticket. Walz had no idea about the life-changing call until an aide asked him to pick up his phone.

Tim Walz's contact name for Kamala Harris is WILD 💀 pic.twitter.com/QbfN7vXEyn — The Daily Dot (@dailydot) October 8, 2024

Recalling the incident, Walz said, “It was an unmarked number so I’m thinking it’s like a car warranty thing. I got a call from a high-ranking aide and said, ‘Pick up your dang phone.'" Kimmel asked, “Is she in your contacts now so that doesn’t happen again?” Walz revealed that Harris now has a not-so-secret nickname and didn't hesitate to share it when Kimmel asked what he saved her contact as on his phone. As reported by The Independent, Walz replied, “My dry cleaner. They told me to come up with something and that was all I could think of." The late-night host joked that Walz should rename his dry cleaner's contact to 'Madam Vice President.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Scott Olson

Talking about his relationship with Harris, Walz said, “We get on really well, she’s amazing, she makes me laugh. And, by the way, I think the president should know how to laugh, not at someone but with things." At one point, Kimmel caught Walz mentioning winning the election when the Minnesota governor said, “I plan on waking up on November 6 with Madam President." Reacting to this, the host said, “I just want to be clear with you that you won’t be waking up together unless you guys have gotten closer than we thought." Walz responded, “I have a problem with not being specific about everything,” as reported by Deadline.

Tim Walz on Jimmy Kimmel was almost as awkward as Kamala on 60 Minutes:



Walz: “I plan on waking up on November 6th with Madam President.”



Kimmel: “Just.. I want to be clear… you won’t be waking up… together? Unless you guys have gotten closer than we thought.”



Walz: “I… pic.twitter.com/qzKCcfA0h2 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 8, 2024

Meanwhile, in another instance, while discussing the increasing gun violence, Walz criticized some Republican remarks and suggested solutions focused on enhancing school security. Walz said, “Like the vice president, I simply refuse to accept [it]. Donald Trump tells us to get over it, JD Vance says, you know, ‘This is just a fact of life’ or whatever. You can pass commonsense things, not infringe on the Second Amendment, but our first responsibility is those kids.”

As reported by The Daily Beast, Harris' running mate also said, “[They] pivot to it’s a mental health issue,’ trying to demonize people who are trying to get mental health care—Oh, at the same time, they’re cutting the funding for mental health care.” He continued, “I brought up in [the debate], and [Vance] batted it down: Countries that have just as much gun ownership as us but commonsense things in place, their children don’t get shot in school.”