Couple Share Their Journey of Owning a 12 by 20 $7,000 House: 'Wanted Something Small and Low-Cost'

Jordan and Linzy, a TikTok couple recently documented their journey of transforming a secluded shed into a home as they embarked on their tiny home project. They transported their 200-square-foot dwelling to a spacious piece of land near San Antonio, Texas.

Utilizing TikTok, they are now sharing a detailed account of their step-by-step process in building their tiny home, as per the reports from The U.S. Sun. On TikTok, the couple, who are wholeheartedly sharing their journey, can be found under the username @thehooterhut.

Image Source: TikTok | @thehooterhut

In the video, the couple revealed that they purchased the cabin for $7,000, which also included free delivery. After spotting an owl in the oak tree nearby, they decided to name their new home 'The Hooter Hut'. Their transition to a tiny home was motivated by the desire to live off the grid and manage expenses effectively.

"We had some land and wanted a place to stay out there. So we got a 12 by 20 portable building delivered. We placed it underneath these amazing oak trees. We wanted something small and low-cost, knowing we'd be working on it off-grid, it was just a shell," the couple revealed as they introduced the tiny home that they were working on.

Following their initial video, the couple's home began to take form as they diligently carried out renovations. The pair is putting in tremendous efforts, especially considering their choice to reside in a home without access to running electricity and water. "We researched creative ways to have running water and more," the couple said as they are trying to make it work by trying different innovative ideas.

Some prominent features such as large water tanks, a set of solar panels and backup propane tanks can be observed, serving to sustain the home's operations, in the video. The couple has dedicated their efforts to transforming the house into a cozier living space since the video was released.

They painted the ceilings, stained the rafters, introduced insulation and wood paneling to the walls, and even set up an outhouse. The newly added outhouse, situated just a few feet away from the original tiny home, includes a single toilet and other amenities to ensure comfort and convenience.

Despite the ongoing construction, the couple consistently shares video updates to keep viewers informed about the progress of their home. The couple has managed to resonate with a large audience on social media, particularly within the popular niche of tiny homes. Their impressive following of 174,000 individuals reflects the widespread interest in tiny homes and innovative approaches to cost-saving methods.

In recent years, there has been a surge in the popularity of tiny homes. Many homeowners are opting to invest in these compact dwellings with the intention of renting them out on platforms such as Airbnb.

According to The Guardian, Elon Musk gained attention last year amid reports that he had taken up residence in a tiny home manufactured by Boxabl while residing in south Texas, where his company SpaceX has its headquarters. Following this trend, other retailers, including Amazon, have also entered the market and started offering tiny-home kits for sale.

