Throwback to When Matthew Perry Revealed the Reason for Splitting up With Julia Roberts

Matthew Perry was a brilliant actor who sprung to fame after his appearance on the renowned sitcom - Friends. Perry portrayed the logical yet aloof ‘Chandler Bing’ who stole everyone’s heart on the show. He was a charming and unforgettable personality that’ll forever live on in the hearts of many. In terms of Perry’s love life, the actor has dated many high-profile women from the acting industry. The most talked about was his relationship with Notting Hill actress, Julia Roberts. In an extract from Times UK, the actor got quite candid about the reason for breaking up with Roberts.

According to Page Six, in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry shed some light on what led to the end of his relationship with Roberts. Perry claimed to believe that he often felt like he wasn't “enough” for her. Furthermore, he added that it was his constant feeling of being “not enough” that led to their falling out. Perry wrote melancholically about himself, “I was broken, bent, unlovable.” He added confessing, “Instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts.”

Perry recalled Roberts's reaction to being asked to end their romantic relationship. At the time he seemed to [in great detail] remember the expression Roberts had when she first heard the allegedly heartbreaking news. Perry noted that he could hardly explain the look of “utter confusion” the Runaway Bride actress had on her face after realizing the gravity of what Perry had said to her.

The late actor had further reminisced on his romance with the critically acclaimed actress at the time and got quite vulnerable about it. He said in the aforementioned memoir, “Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me,” In addition to that, Perry alleged that Roberts was “slumming it” because she was in a romantic relationship with him.

The former flames began dating in 1995 shortly after Roberts’ guest appearance on the show. But, it wasn’t easy to get her on board even if it was for just that one episode given the condition she set. As per sources, she would “only do the show” if her character was relevant to Perry’s character’s storyline. After cementing her role and appearing in the episode, he attempted to ask her out in the most adorable manner. Not only did he gallantly gift her with some beautiful roses with heartfelt notes but oddly added in a quantum physics paper.

In the book, Perry went on to share a bittersweet and rare flashback of the early days of his relationship. “Not only did Julia agree to do the show, but she also sent me a gift: bagels - lots and lots of bagels,” gushed Perry fondly. He ended his thoughts by saying, “I did let her in, both figuratively and literally, and a relationship began.” Since his unfortunate death on Sunday, Roberts has still not issued an official statement on the matter. However, his close friends, family, and fans are still mourning the loss of this gem of an actor.

