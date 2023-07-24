Kristen Stewart Once Made These Comments Revealing That She Wasn't a Fan of Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beloved actresses in the entertainment industry. With her charming smile, her beautiful personality, and her passion for acting, Aniston has turned into a global sensation. Since her appearance in Friends and in hit movies such as Marley & Me, Just Go With It, Murder Mystery, and more, she has not stopped shining. However, it seems that not everyone in the film industry is a "fan" of Aniston. One such actress was Twilight alum Kristen Stewart.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

According to Animated Times, the Panic Room actress made a comment back in 2013 that made her stance on Aniston crystal clear. According to sources, Stewart believed that the only reason Aniston was famous was because of her feud with Angelina Jolie amid the Brad Pitt cheating scandal. "Jen would not be this famous these days if it wasn't for her bitter rivalry with Angelina," Stewart reportedly said at the time.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

The Things suggests that some sources speculated Stewart found it difficult to comprehend Aniston's success. Stewart wondered how Aniston managed to "hog" the headlines. Sources close to Stewart mentioned that the Spencer actress failed to understand how Aniston would often be in the limelight and even hurled some pretty mean comments at the actress.

An anonymous source close to Stewart claimed that the Charlie's Angels actress said, "Aniston is not that talented as an actress, nor is she the most beautiful." Until today, neither Stewart nor Aniston has commented on the matter. They haven't made any clarification on whether there is a feud going on between them nor has Stewart come forward to explain her comments.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

It appears, however, that Aniston has also been praised by many of her co-stars for being a good actress. Many have been known to boast of Aniston's charm and talent in the acting industry. In fact, her co-star from Bounty Hunter, Gerard Butler once noted that she was a "better kisser" compared to Jolie.

Prior to her roaring success in Friends, Aniston came from a rather humble beginning. Even though both her parents were successful actors, Aniston wanted to pave the way to success all by herself. She decided to do so by taking roles in Broadway productions. Aniston even tried her hand at several other jobs such as waitressing and working as a telemarketer just to make ends meet financially.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Before being offered the role of Rachel Green in the hit comedy sitcom Friends, Aniston starred in Molloy and Ferris Bueller as a series regular in the year 1986. The television show was an adaptation of the film Ferris Bueller's Day Off. However, after a few short years, the show was canceled. Aniston also worked in what she claimed was the "worst film" she ever took part in - Leprechaun, which was released in the year 1993.

