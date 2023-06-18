When Kim Kardashian Threw Shade At Kourtney Kardashian At The Launch Of New Season of 'The Kardashians'

The feud rages on as new details regarding Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's heated banter continue on their TV show. Kim supposedly didn't invite her sister to the launch party of their show, which had seemingly announced their renewal for another season earlier this year, reported Mirror.

The SKIMS ambassador took a rather subtle dig at her sister Kourtney live at the launch party dedicated to revealing the return of the current season of "The Kardashians." Fans had long speculated a possible feud between the two beauty moguls and sisters in the recent past but it was subtly maintained.

The genesis of this whole ordeal seemingly began at the launch party itself when Kim made the announcement with her other sister, Khloe, both looking breathtaking as they took center stage.

"We're so excited to announce that 'The Kardashians' have been renewed for 20 more episodes!" said Khloe in excitement and joy. To keep the audience in anticipation of the next season, Kim chimed in response and said, "If you thought last season was wild with marriages and births and breakups, this season is going to be epic."

Kim subtly hinted at what awaits fans and fellow viewers in the upcoming season. Khloe expressed how relieved she felt that Kim "had that line and not her" as it was reportedly "triggering" for her. However, she did leave the fans with "Things do get crazy," to which Kim immediately responded, "Not between us though." "No, you and I are added," said Khloe in confirmation of the situation. This response alone made fans and viewers go berserk with the suspense of whom the beauty mogul was referring to if it wasn't Khloe.

This wouldn't be the first time Kim and Kourtney have been involved in a brutal fight. In a past episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," the pair had gotten into a rather heated argument with their sisters Kendal and Khloe well present on the scene. Kim even urged Kourtney to "get out" several times as she attempted to cool off.

However, things seem to have escalated after Kim's sharp tone urging her sister to stop being lazy. "Maybe if you had a business that you were passionate about, then you'd know what it takes to run a business. But you don't," said Kim in a disgruntled tone. The two couldn't hold their anger against each other any longer and the situation further escalated to them throwing hands at each other.

The official trailer for the new season, however, made it crystal clear and confirmed all speculation that the two sisters are indeed involved in a feud against each other. While the hit series has at present only released two episodes with a third one on the way, viewers are already boasting of the ongoing drama not just between the two sisters, but also with regard to the rest of the Kardashian family. Whether or not the two will seemingly resolve their feud and reunite is yet to be seen.

