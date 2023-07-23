Harry Styles Once ‘Tipped a Hat’ to Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift for Their Time Together: "It Was Powerful"

In 2012, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles temporarily formed one of pop's most iconic power couples. They were called "Haylor" by the fans and their legacy seems to stay alive in songs penned by each of the Grammy award-winning musicians. It appears that Styles once tipped the hat to his former beau in an interview, thanking her for the time they spent together. The exes have, in fact, long been supportive of one another, from their initial encounter at the Kid's Choice Awards to their pleasant reunion at the 2023 Grammys, as noted by People.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Styles frankly acknowledged his connection with Swift for the first time in April 2017. This was during an interview with music writer, Cameron Crowe, of Almost Famous fame, for Rolling Stone. Referencing his first date with Swift in Central Park, Styles said, "When I see photos from that day. I think: Relationships are hard, at any age. And adding in that you don't really understand exactly how it works when you're 18, trying to navigate all that stuff didn't make it easier."

The Watermelon Sugar singer dubbed the relationship a "learning experience." He added, "I mean, you're a little bit awkward to begin with. You're on a date with someone you really like. It should be that simple, right? It was a learning experience for sure. But at the heart of it – I just wanted it to be a normal date."

Harry Styles speaks out on doomed romance with Taylor Swift: 'I like tipping the hat to the time together' https://t.co/yOGRLjjp47 pic.twitter.com/LtGtK3XYq3 — Daily Star (@dailystar) April 18, 2017

When asked whether he had a message for Swift, Styles expressed gratitude for their time together and spoke about how it has inspired him. "Certain things don't work out. There's a lot of things that can be right, and it's still wrong," Styles began.

The singer-songwriter shared that he was grateful for the "something" they shared. "In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together. You're celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than 'this didn't work out, and that's bad.' And if you run into that person, maybe it's awkward, maybe you have to get drunk … but you shared something. Meeting someone new, sharing those experiences, it's the best s— ever. So thank you," he said.

Although neither Swift nor Styles have confirmed it, fans assume that Swift's popular songs Style and Out of the Woods from her 2014 album 1989 were written about Styles. Styles' song Two Ghosts, from his self-titled first solo album released in 2017, is also thought to be a direct answer to Swift's Style.

Styles was asked about Swift in 2020 during an interview on The Howard Stern Show. When discussing what it is like to have exes create songs about him, Styles praised Swift's songwriting abilities. "I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else and for somebody else to do that, it's like flattering, even if the song isn't that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she's a great songwriter. So at least they're good songs," he said.

