When Hailey Bieber Admitted to Being a ‘Big Fat Red Flag’ When It Comes to Checking Her Partner’s Phone

Beauty influencer and supermodel, Hailey Bieber once opened up about her biggest "red flag moment" - checking her partner's phone. The Peaches singer's wife reflected on the red flags that can exist in a relationship when she appeared on The Ellen Show last year. She then admitted to being guilty of doing the same things that she deemed as red flags in her own relationships.

In the interview on The Ellen Show last year, Hailey was seen in conversation with Yvonne Orji. The sensational Hailey opened up about how she views herself as a big red flag because she has, in the past, gone through her partner's phone. Hailey, of course, looked absolutely breathtaking in a low-neck black ensemble that dazzled when light reflected upon it. She kept her makeup classic yet subtle with her hair let free.

The interview began with Orji enthusiastically handing her guest a literal red flag as the two geared up for a round of fun and exciting questions in a new avatar. Orji would read out some statements and they had to wave the red flag every time a statement seemed like a concerning sign in a relationship. The screen first lit up with the statement, "Goes through your phone when you're not around."

The Rhode founder immediately waved her flag. "I have done that before for sure. I'm the big fat red flag," confessed Hailey when asked if she had ever done that. She went on to add that while she may be guilty of this act, she certainly wouldn't do it now and wouldn't encourage scrolling through a partner's phone. Hailey admitted to having some trust issues while being in a relationship. This made her want to go through her significant other's phone.

Hailey noted that when an individual that's in a committed relationship violates their partner's sense of privacy, that person can be considered a red flag. She also gestured to herself as she responded.

Hailey is one of the most accomplished entrepreneurs of the century, and she has even launched her own line of beauty products. The Rhode founder seems to have all her red flag issues solved since then, especially after she married her best friend, Justin Bieber. The two often appear on each other's Instagram feeds quite often. The loving couple never ceases to show their appreciation for one another in the smallest of ways and do not shy away from PDA. Justin and Hailey truly appear to have an incredibly dynamic and loving relationship with each other.

Hailey celebrated her hubby's birthday in March and dedicated a sweet post just for him. Pouring out her immense and eternal love to him, the supermodel shared some rather fond memories with Justin in the form of a carousel. It even included an adorable picture from the time the pop star was a child.

