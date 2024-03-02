This Was Taylor Swift’s 'Covert Strategy' to See Travis Kelce in Public When They First Got Together

In a recent episode of The Sports Shop with Reese and K-Mac, defensive backs coach Dave Merritt of the Kansas City Chiefs said that Taylor Swift went to Travis Kelce's games before she was first seen at one in September of last year. As reported by People, he revealed, "When [Taylor] started to come around, it was privately. She was coming into the stadiums without people knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it."

Even before Taylor Swift showed up to her first Kansas City Chiefs game, Travis Kelce was open about his admiration for the singer — and he hasn't stopped praising her since! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BLj75LQHjW — People (@people) February 21, 2024

Early in the season, when Kelce made a joke on his New Heights podcast about having attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when she performed her Eras Tour show in Kansas City in July, rumors about their possible relationship started to circulate online.

📲| Travis Kelce jamming to "Love Story" by Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/3ZRk39YghP — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 26, 2024

Speaking candidly about their first encounter, Merritt said that he thought Swift's presence in Kansas City benefited the squad all season long. He added, "Upon meeting her, I felt like she actually added to what it was we were trying to do. Because there were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on the TV. [We were like], you know what? You’re part of our family because you’re with Travis, so therefore you’re our little sister. You’re part of our family."

He continued, "She actually affected the team in a positive way. It wasn’t a negative way. Everybody was excited that Travis was happy. So, when my player, my brother, is happy beside me that helps me and that encourages me. Travis came in there a different man." Swift's sporadic attendance at NFL games has drawn criticism, but Merritt vehemently defended her assimilation into the Chiefs' inner circle, calling her a 'part of our family.'

His admission clarifies the couple's dating history and supports Swift's claim made in her December 2023 TIME Person of the Year biography. She revealed at the time, "We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Since coming out with their relationship, Swift and Kelce have supported one other's professional endeavors in return. On September 24, Swift went to what many thought to be her first Chiefs game—a 41-10 victory against the Chicago Bears. Swift supported Kelce at Super Bowl LVIII with her family and friends, putting up a unified front. In a similar vein, Kelce supported Swift's musical ambitions by traveling with her on her Australian Eras Tour. Fans were aware that Swift saw 13 Chiefs games last season, and on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium, the pair planted a kiss on the field to clinch the Chiefs' victory against the 49ers in the Super Bowl.