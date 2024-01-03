Former First Lady Melania Trump has recently faded away from the spotlight ever since her famous politician husband, Donald Trump, announced his campaign for the upcoming 2024 presidential elections. Moreover, she’s remained out of sight of paparazzi and the press, avoiding any form of interaction with the public. Additionally, she’s not been spotted at any of her husband’s legal proceedings amid his slew of troubles. However, she did make one brief appearance on social media before once again disappearing.

According to reports by the HuffPost, she resurfaced to make a sales pitch on X, promoting Christmas ornaments. Do note that the former First Lady was a successful model before her involvement with her businessman husband. After her marriage, she decided to dedicate herself to supporting him on his journey as a GOP member. Nonetheless, what’s odd is the fact that she decided to pitch the baubles despite not being too fond of the holiday season.

Earlier, when she still held the title of FLOTUS, Melania was put in charge of decorating the White House for Christmas. Although she did a beautiful job of decorating, some critics didn’t see eye to eye with her choices. Later, as per CNN sources, her former aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, released a recording in 2020 sharing her real thoughts on the matter. At the time, Melania asked begrudgingly, “You know, who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decorations, but I need to do it, right?” Additionally, she recalled 'working her a** off' during the holiday and not enjoying it.

Nevertheless, before Christmas could officially kick off, Melania took to social media with a pitch of her own. As per the tweet, these exclusive baubles were priced between $35 and $45, and to sweeten the pot, they also have 'a corresponding digital collectible.'

The tweet read: “I am pleased to continue USA Memorabilia’s tradition of celebrating the season with a Red, White, and Blue Christmas.” She claimed to have rediscovered her love for the nation and used it as inspiration for the shiny article. She concluded her thoughts with a genuine token of gratitude: “May everyone experience an abundance of peace & love during the holiday season."

Melania's supporters and followers on the platform took keen notice of her absence and pointed it out in the thread of the post. One person said: “We miss you…” Another said sadly, “America misses seeing you by your husband’s side…” A final one pleaded, “Come back.” Likewise, many appeared to deeply miss the former First Lady and her presence in the White House.

Concerning her possible comeback to his campaign, her husband claimed that she'd indeed be back 'pretty soon,' as reported by NBC News. But an official comment has yet to be made by Melania herself. Whether or not she’d once again be seen alongside her businessman husband remains to be seen.

