This 'The View' Host Claimed Joe Biden Surpassed Expectations by 'Not Dying' During SOTU Speech

There has been much controversy over President Joe Biden’s age since announcing a re-run for a second term of presidency. Per multiple poll reports, netizens and fellow Americans believe that Biden is perhaps ‘too old’ to run for President again. The topic was brought up again on The View’s recent episode.

The show saw Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin talk about the aftermath of Biden’s State of The Union speech in Washington DC. During their discussion, Griffin brought up an interesting manner in which Biden surpassed expectations.

Image Source: YouTube | @TheView

As noted by Entertainment Weekly, the episode began with the “Hot Topics” segment sparked by Behar’s glowing compliment to Biden. Calling it fabulous, she diverted everyone’s attention to Griffin who was a former Donald Trump employee. Before beginning her wonderful journey with The View family, Griffin used to work for Trump’s administration before she formally resigned in 2020. Turning to Griffing, Behar alleged that Trump might be “going nuts” listening to Biden’s invigorating speech.

In response, Griffin chalked off Biden’s address as an “objectively good night.” Furthermore, Griffin mentioned that throughout such a lengthy battle, it’s the first time she believes “he [Trump] could beat Donald Trump.” The now-Republican enthusiast referred to the countless times Biden’s age has been criticized over the last few months. She recalled an advertisement released by Trump’s administration targeting Biden’s age. Griffin jokingly asked, “Can Biden even survive until 2029?”

Image Source: YouTube | @TheView

Griffin iterates Trump’s move to draw a voter’s attention toward Biden’s age and said, “The Trump camp did him a huge favor by setting expectations so low.” To enable viewers to understand her thoughts more she explained, “They put out this ad the morning of that basically is like, he’s going to keel over and die.” Griffin recounted another moment in which Biden was called out for his tripping incidents.

In the past, videos of Biden tripping over a few stairs while boarding the Air Force One airplane or tripping on stage during a ceremony went viral. Like earlier, Biden’s age factor was brought into question. Taking note of this ordeal, Griffin said, “By not tripping over at the dias, he was already outperforming expectations.” Biden’s age and eligibility to be potentially be deemed President once more isn’t something newly discussed.

Joe Biden is still almost tripping on the short stairs of Air Force One…



pic.twitter.com/fCXZhgpJiU — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 20, 2024

The co-hosts have often had long conversations about citizens’ concerns about him allegedly being ‘too old’ to take office. However, Biden’s campaign has been actively working to prove critics wrong by making sure Biden is in top shape when in public. Nonetheless, there’s one more host whose age has led to rumors of a possible retirement: Behar.

In 2023, she too appeared rather upset by similar criticism as Biden received saying, “Joe Biden and I are the same age. Would you say I could not do my job for the next four years? Of course, I can!” Since then, although rumors of her departure from the show have been looming, she doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 18, 2023. It has since been updated.