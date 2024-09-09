Why Melania and Son Barron Packed Their Bags and Left While Donald Trump Celebrated His Birthday

Donald Trump spent his 77th birthday celebrating at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Afterward, he had supper with relatives and friends; however, his wife's presence was not immediately apparent. Interestingly, the former first lady, Melania Trump, and her son Barron Trump, 17, were seen departing Trump Tower on Wednesday, June 14, this year, with suitcases in tow. Pictures taken by a news outlet showed the mother-son pair looking absolutely stunning. Melania wore a white Gucci dress that cost $3,200 and was accessorized with a matching Hermès purse. Barron, for his part, sported a white button-down, a blue blazer, and matching dress trousers.

Video: Melania and Barron Trump leaving Trump Tower earlier today pic.twitter.com/XJHP24nbwM — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) June 14, 2023

The Daily Mail suspected they were probably going abroad; however, they could have dropped by Donald's golf property in New Jersey for a brief visit. It was believed that Melania and Barron were 'planning to go on a grand European tour during the summer months.'

Despite her husband's political aspirations, Melania has always put her job as Barron's mother first. The media has been more focused on Donald's legal troubles, and Melania has been constantly reticent to help him since he started his campaign.

In September, it was revealed that in light of Donald's run for a second term as President, Melania has 'quietly' reworked their prenuptial agreement. A source told Page Six, "Over the last year, Melania and her team have been quietly negotiating a new ‘postnup’ agreement between herself and Donald Trump. This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her marital agreement. Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron."

According to the source, the revised deal was rushed through not just because the real estate mogul was running for reelection but also because of his ongoing legal disputes. It includes possible settlements in the massive $250 million civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James against Donald and his real estate company and a court decision directing him to pay $5 million to E. Jean Carroll for libel.

Since leaving the White House in January 2021, Melania—possibly the most private First Lady of the modern era—has increasingly avoided the limelight. The only time the public has seen her this summer was in July when she and her son were seen exiting Trump Tower in New York City. Aside from that, she hasn't been photographed much recently, with the exception of a few Instagram postings from strangers who caught a peek of Melania in the dining room at the ex-president's Bedminster Golf Club. Donald's supporters do not consider it a problem that she has not been present at all for her husband's few rallies and speeches since he left office.

