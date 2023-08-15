Here's The Reasons Why Dolly Parton Won't Eat Anything Cooked by Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton's love for Miley Cyrus is conditional. The 'fairy godmother' can fight the world for Flowers singer, but she cannot say 'yes' to food cooked by her. The world knows about their beautiful, almost motherly bond, but the 77-year-old feels cooking is not Cyrus' cup of tea. Hence, she wouldn't ever eat anything that she prepares for her.

The powerful singing duo performed together at Cyrus' New Year's Eve "special" this year on an iconic mashup of Wrecking Ball- and I Will Always Love You. Parton has always been a solid support system in the singer's life, especially during controversies around her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, per The Things.

The 9 to 5 singer adores her, and in December 2022, the Hannah Montana star shared that Parton "clutched her pearls" when she revealed plans to go brunette. Cyrus said, "I have never seen Dolly actually scared before. She acted like I told her the worst news you can imagine."

Talking about her reaction, the 30-year-old added, "She clutched her pearls, gasped, and went back, and she goes, 'You can't do that. You are me.'" But there's one thing where the two are at loggerheads, food. The country singer refrains from anything cooked by Cyrus, and she has a valid reason for that.

Parton sat down with Insider over a Zoom call and spilled the beans (not cooked by Cyrus), "I doubt I'd eat much of anything that Miley cooks 'cause it would have no taste." She laughed and added, "Even if she cooked me something, I'm sure I'd have to doctor it up a little for myself. I would have to have some bacon grease."

However, the godmother clarified that Cyrus is being mindful of what she eats, and "she's gone through a lot of phases of going vegetarian and even vegan or whatever," per Business Insider. She added, "But in the earlier days or when her defenses are down, we still eat that good ol' food like meatloaf."

Parton discussed her own diet and said, "I just cook whatever comes to mind and whatever I'm in the mood for. I can cook any of it." She revealed her Southern breakfast always includes eggs and whatever she feels like adding at the moment. Her bond with Cyrus is something that was always meant to be.

Parton always knew she had to be Cyrus' godmother the moment the singer arrived. In a 2019 interview with SiriusXM's Just Jenny, she said, "I worked with Billy Ray for all those years when he had Achy Breaky Heart. He worked with me on some shows we did in the early days. He opened some of my shows. We just got to know each other."

The Those Were The Days singer added, "I wrote a song called Romeo and had him in a video. We just 'kind of' gelled because we're both country kids. We had a lot of fun just talking about that. And then when Miley came along, I said, 'She's got to be my fairy goddaughter.'" The same year Parton talked about being a living example to Cyrus.

"[I'd rather] be an example rather than just try to tell somebody to do this, do that because I don't think that's right," Parton explained. Everybody's different. You've got your own journey. And some people are going to help you along the way, and they can kick a few rocks out of the road for you, but you got to walk it."

