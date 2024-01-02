In a recent holiday-themed episode of the New Heights podcast, NFL star Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, announced his New Year Resolution: he will only eat clean this year. As per ETOnline, during the episode titled Kelce Family Year-End Holiday Spectacular, Kelce declared that in 2024 he would give up mayonnaise and bacon. "I'm done, I'm not eating bacon anymore," the 34-year-old said as his family watched him amusingly.

Also Read: Kylie Kelce Teases Travis Kelce About Turning Into a Cat Lover Since Dating Taylor Swift

In a conversation about New Year resolutions with his brother Jason Kelce and Jason's wife Kylie Kelce, the latter brought up the fact that a lot of individuals hope to improve their physical appearance in the new year. To which the NFL player candidly replied, "That's what I'm doing. I'm not eating bacon anymore. I'm done eating bacon. I had way too many. However, Kelce instantly regretted his statement and added, "I'm still eating bacon.” He continued, “I'll probably never have mayo again though. I'm over mayo. I'm done with it.” He was quickly called out on it by his brother, who reminded the audience, “He hates mayo, so he's giving up something he already doesn't do.” “You gotta sacrifice something,” the Chiefs tight-end star added.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Tim Nwachukwu

As per Insider, Kelce has a penchant for sweets, "Every pregame meal has been French toast and strawberries since I've been on the Chiefs," he revealed candidly to Inside Hook in 2022. In his Wall Street Journal piece, Moehringer also mentioned that Kelce frequently eats his French toast "dripping with whipped cream and syrup." "You put a marshmallow in the middle of crescent roll dough with cinnamon sugar and when you bake them the marshmallow turns into a sweet coating on the inside," Donna Kelce told Food and Wine. "So good, but only an occasional treat."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav)

Also Read: Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Welcome the New Year With a Passionate Kiss at Midnight

Her sons used copious amounts of milk to wash down "a lot of chicken, meat, pasta, and carbs" she cooked for them. Donna also added that her sons "would sit down and eat whole chickens" when they were teenagers. During an episode of New Heights, Ed, the brothers' father, urged that they have "meat, protein with every meal." Kelce's childhood friend and now his chef had revealed to Startland News, that "everything about Travis' diet and what we do is intentional."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

Also Read: Gracie Hunt, Chiefs' Heiress Thinks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are "Wonderful for Each Other"

"Everything is for fuel, for comfort, hydration, nutrition. There is purpose behind every dish," Ferguson added. "You go into the grocery store with that mindset. You go into the kitchen with that mindset. You put that intention into the food and then you hope that it translates to optimized health." Further revealing about the Chiefs player's favorite food he said, "healthy steakhouse cuisine" featuring "steaks, chops, chicken, and stuff like that."

More from Inquisitr

These Are the Extravagant Christmas Gifts Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Gave Their Chiefs Teammates

Travis Kelce Gifts Taylor Swift a European Tour With $12k/Night Stays and a Lake Como Trip